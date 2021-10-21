Apple TV+ Renews Comedy Series for Seasons 3 and 4

Apple TV+ has renewed Mythic Quest for Seasons 3 and 4 coming off its 2021 Emmy nominations. The workplace comedy, created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, stars McElhenney as Ian Grimm, the owner and creative director of a successful video game studio struggling to balance success in the game industry with his dysfunctional staff.

Apple TV+ announced the good news with a hilarious teaser trailer Thursday featuring Sir Anthony Hopkins and Ted Lasso star and creator Jason Sudeikis. McElhenney calls up Hopkins to tell him the good news about the renewal in the trailer, as the Oscar-winning actor picked up a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in the category of Outstanding Narrator for his guest role in the show’s special “Everlight.”

https://twitter.com/AppleTV/status/1451243133031915521?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Hopkins acts utterly confused as to who McElhenney is and why he’s calling, thanking “Ron” for letting him know about “Mr. Quest” as he goes on to answer a different call from Sudeikis. “What’s shaking, T-Hops?” Sudeikis asks Hopkins, who congratulates him on Ted Lasso’s Emmy sweep and asks to appear as a guest on the show. Sudeikis lets the acclaimed actor know he’ll need to audition like everyone else, ending the teaser on a comedic note.

Season 2 left fans wanting more as Ian and Poppy (Charlotte Nicado) looked to push the boundary of their platonic relationship as the Raven’s Banquet developers began looking for another hit outside the studio. “Just like critics and audiences all over the world, we fell in love with Rob and his team’s sharp writing and full-of-heart, relatable characters that make up the world of ‘Mythic Quest,’” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+ in a statement, as per Deadline. “We can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store in the upcoming seasons of this brilliant workplace comedy.”

Mythic Quest also stars Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Ahsly Burch, Jessie Ennis, David Hornsby, Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee and Jonathan Wiggs. The comedy was nominated for two 2021 Primetime Emmys – Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation and Outstanding Narrator for Hopkins’ work in the special episode “Everlight.”