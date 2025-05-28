Apple TV+ Sets Season 4 Premiere Date for ‘The Morning Show’

The Morning Show will be coming back very soon.

According to Deadline, the Apple TV+ drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will be returning for its fourth season on Sept. 17.

The 10-episode season will drop one episode weekly through Nov. 19. Per Apple, Season 4 of The Morning Show “opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives, and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”

In addition to Aniston and Witherspoon, Season 4 will also star Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook, and Jon Hamm. Julianna Margulies will not be returning as journalist Laura Peterson after parting ways with the series. Although there were speculations surrounding her exit due to derogatory comments she made about Black people and the LGBTQ community, sources told Variety that the decision was made prior to her comments. She was reportedly asked to appear in one episode but turned it down.

Apple TV+ renewed The Morning Show for Season 4 in May 2023, before Season 3 even premiered. Charlotte Stoudt serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Aniston, Witherspoon, and director Mimi Leder. The series is produced by the studio Media Res, and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer through Media Res, along with Stoudt and Leder. Witherspoon executive produces alongside Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, while Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce through Echo Films. Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft also executive produce.

The streamer has released first-look photos of the new season, featuring Witherspoon, Aniston, Irons, Crudup, and a few other stars. A trailer for Season 4 will likely be released in the coming weeks. For now, there will be a lot to look forward to when The Morning Show returns for Season 4 on Sept. 17. Fans can catch up now with the first three seasons streaming on Apple TV+. Now would be the perfect time to binge-watch before the fourth season is here because it will go by quick.