Apple TV+ Developing Limited Series Adaptation of Romantic Comedy ‘The Holiday’

Apple TV+ is revisiting The Holiday.

According to Deadline, the streamer is developing a limited series adaptation of the 2006 romantic comedy.

Directed by Nancy Meyers, the film starred Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black. The new series, which Meyers will not be part of, will follow a similar format to the film. It will center on a single American woman and a single British woman who live very different lives and swap their houses for the holidays, finding love along the way.

The limited series adaptation will follow new characters who have yet to be cast. Well-known actresses are being eyed to play the lead, and once the stars are locked down, it’s expected to get a green light. Krissie Ducker will write and executive produce for Left Bank Pictures, with Rob Delaney also writing. The show comes from Apple TV+’s UK team.

Also starring Eli Wallach, Edward Burns, and Rufus Sewell, The Holiday was a box office success, bringing in over $200 million on an $85 million budget. While it received mixed reviews when it was released, the film has since turned into a Christmas classic and has developed a cult following in recent years.

In 2022, The Sun reported that Daiz and Winslet were working on a sequel with Law and Black. However, Meyers shut down those rumors on her Instagram, saying, “So many DM’s about this – sorry but it’s not true.” Whether or not a sequel will ever actually happen for real is unknown, but a limited series is better than nothing. It’s unlikely the original cast will appear in the show, but nothing has been confirmed on that front.

Meanwhile, The Holiday adaptation is not all that Apple TV+ is working on. New Girl star Jake Johnson has been cast opposite Tatiana Maslany in the new series Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, while Jennifer Aniston is set to star in a new dramedy inspired by Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. Also coming soon to Apple TV+ are new seasons of Stick, Loot, Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Presumed Innocent, and Slow Horses, to name a few.

Additional information on The Holiday limited series adaptation should be announced in the coming months, especially when the cast is locked down. For now, fans can stream the film on Netflix.