‘New Girl’ Star Cast in Upcoming Apple TV+ Series

A New Girl star has landed a new role.

Deadline reports that Jake Johnson will star opposite Tatiana Maslany in Apple TV+’s upcoming series, Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed.

From creator and showrunner David J. Rosen, the half-hour dark comedic thriller follows Maslany’s Paula, “a newly divorced mom who falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder, and youth soccer.” Johnson will portray Karl, Paula’s ex-husband. The series will be directed and executive produced by David Gordon Green.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed comes from Apple Studios and Counterpart Studios and was developed by and will be executive produced by Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Films and Bard Dorros for Anonymous Content.

Johnson is best known for his role as Nick Miller in the Fox comedy New Girl, which ran for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018. He also starred in the Starz comedy Minx and the short-lived ABC procedural Stumptown. Johnson also voices Peter. B Parker in the Spider-Verse animated films, including the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse movie. Other credits include Self Reliance, Lost Ollie, Ride the Eagle, Hoops, Drunk History, BoJack Horseman, and Tag, among others. Johnson also wrote and directed Self Reliance, which released on Hulu in January.

Even though Jake Johnson is clearly busy with other projects, could there still be some hope that a New Girl reboot could happen in the future? The series ended seven years ago, but it’s still a favorite among fans. However, Johnson actually shut down chances of a revival in 2024, telling ComicBook he doesn’t like the idea of doing any type of sequel, revival, reboot, or even a reunion. Of course, things could always change in the future, but at the very least, Johnson is remaining busy with new shows.

As of now, more information on Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed has not been released, but additional casting news and a premiere date should be released in the coming months. The wait will be worth it if it means seeing Johnson back on screens and alongside Tatiana Maslany. In the meantime, fans can always watch New Girl in full on Hulu. It might be a while until Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed premieres, so people will have to settle with New Girl and some of Johnson’s other projects to keep occupied. At least for now.