Apple TV+ Renews Sports Comedy ‘Stick’ for Season 2

A new season of Stick is coming soon to Apple TV+.

The streamer has renewed the sports comedy for Season 2, starring and executive produced by Owen Wilson.

Created by Jason Keller, the series also stars Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, and Lilli Kay. News of the renewal was announced on the same day as the Season 1 finale. Stick premiered on June 4 and has received some decent reviews. The show has an 82% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 70% audience score, so it’s not surprising that it’s been picked up for another season.

In Stick, Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, “an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After the collapse of his marriage and while working at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets and future entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Dager).”

“I am inspired and humbled by the audience reaction to Stick, and I’m thrilled to be making a second season with this magical cast, led by the incomparable Owen Wilson, and the wonderful creative team at Apple TV+,” said Keller. “It’s a joy to be able to continue this story. Most importantly, however, this season two order will provide me with an undeniable excuse to play even more golf. Thank you, Apple TV+.”

“I think we all had a great time making it,” Wilson said. “It’s really nice to see the show connecting with people and to know that we get a chance to continue the story!”

“With the first season of Stick, audiences instantly fell in love with the charming, funny, and heartfelt world that Jason, Owen, and their all-star team created this season,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming, Apple TV+. “There’s plenty more in the bag for fans of the series, and we’re thrilled they’ll soon have the chance to discover Pryce Cahill’s next chapter.”

From Apple Studios, Stick is executive produced by Keller, who also serves as showrunner. Wilson, Ben Silverman for Propagate Content, Guymon Casady via Entertainment 360, Howard T. Owens, Rodney Ferrell, Drew Buckley, Lee Eisenberg, Natalie Sandy, Christopher Moynihan, Bill Callahan, Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, and Jaffar Mahmood also serve as executive producers. Faris, Dayton, and Mahmood serve as directors, along with David Dobkin, MJ Delaney, and John Hamburg.