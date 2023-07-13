'Daisy Jones & the Six' Picks up Lots of Emmy Nominations

Daisy Jones, Billy Dunne, and the rest of The Six are taking more than just the world by storm. Following its premiere on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service in March, Daisy Jones & The Six is sweeping the 2023 Emmys, the series, a limited series adapted from Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2019 novel of the same name, picking up nine nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards.

The series racked up three nominations in several of the main categories, including Limited Series, where Daisy Jones & The Six is up against Beef, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Fleishman Is in Trouble, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. It also earned two acting nominations, with Riley Keough nominated in the Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category for her portrayal of Daisy Jones and Camila Morrone up for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Camila Dunne. Episode 8, "Track 8: Looks Like We Made It," scored nominations in the Outstanding Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie and Outstanding Music Supervision categories, with the series finale, "Track 10: Rock 'N' Roll Suicide," picking up nominations in the Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More), Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie categories.

From the studio to the stage. Congratulations to Jessica Kender, Brian Grego, Lisa Clark and Andi Brittan on their #Emmy nomination for Outstanding Production Design. pic.twitter.com/O2ziGJJtIs — Daisy Jones and the Six (@daisyjonesand6) July 12, 2023

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Keough, a first-time Emmy nominee, said she "was very open to either outcome" and "wasn't set on anything. I was kind of okay with either outcome if I did or didn't get nominated. And I was very just grateful for the experience." The actress, who is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, added, "I try and not work for the outcome or accolades, et cetera. I think that would be a really challenging place to live with expectations like that. So for me it's really about doing work that makes me happy and that I enjoy. And then if there are accolades and nominations on top of that, then obviously I'm honored by it, too."

Based on Jenkins Reids' novel of the same name, Daisy Jones & The Six is a musical drama centered on a Fleetwood Mac-inspired '70s rockband and chronicles the band's rise and fall in the late '60s and '70s. Koeugh stars opposite Sam Claflin as the lead singers of the band, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. Despite their personal and artistic chemistry, Daisy and Billy have a complicated musical partnership and frequently clash. After the band catapults from obscurity to unbelievable fame, things come crashing down following a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, when the band suddenly calls it quits. The series also stars Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chaco, Nabiyah Be, and Tom Wright.

Daisy Jones & The Six received mostly favorable reviews upon its March release and currently holds a 70% fresh critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a critics consensus that reads, "Daisy Jones & the Six comes up short at evoking the rockstar credentials that were implied on the page, but the lively duet of Riley Keough and Sam Claflin give this adaptation enough verve to occasionally bring the house down." The complete series is available to stream on Prime Video. The 75th Emmy Awards are scheduled to air live on Monday, Sept. 18.