Apple TV Makes Decision on ‘Shrinking’ Season 4

Apple TV has ordered more Shrinking.

The streamer renewed the Emmy-nominated dramedy for a fourth season one day before Wednesday’s Season 3 premiere, confirming that both Jason Segel and Harrison Ford will return. A premiere date for Season 4 has yet to be announced.

In addition to Segel and Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley will also return.

Season 3 guest stars include series co-creator Brett Goldstein, Wendie Malick, Damon Wayans Jr., Cobie Smulders, Michael J. Fox, Candice Bergen, Jeff Daniels, Sherry Cola, and Isabella Gomez.

Season 3 consists of 11 episodes and will air one episode weekly from Wednesday through its April 8 finale. Series co-creator Bill Lawrence previously hinted that Shrinking could end after Season 3, telling Variety in March 2023, “We pitched three seasons — the beginning, middle and end.”

Season 3 of Shrinking picks up after the events of the Season 2 finale, in which Segel’s Jimmy saved the life of Goldstein’s Louis, the man who killed his wife in a drunk driving accident.

In the new season, Ford’s Paul will also seek treatment for his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis and meet a character, played by Fox, who also has Parkinson’s. The actor notably has Parkinson’s disease in real life and has been a vocal advocate for treatment research.

Lawrence told Variety that while Season 1 of Shrinking was about grief, the second season was about forgiveness, and the third was “about moving forward.”

“Forgiveness wasn’t just Jimmy’s story,” Lawrence told TVLine in June 2025. “It was Alice’s story, and Derek and Liz’s story, and Sean [Tennie] with his dad, and Gaby and her mom and sister, so this sense of moving forward exists for everybody, and we consider Brett [Goldstein]’s character to be a major one after the second year.”

Shrinking Season 3 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 28, on Apple TV and will air episodes weekly through April 8.