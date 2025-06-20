2 Fan-Favorite ‘Shrinking’ Stars Confirmed to Return for Season 3

Season 3 of Apple TV+’s Shrinking is bringing back two stars from Season 2.

Creator Bill Lawrence confirmed to TVLine that both Brett Goldstein and Cobie Smulders will be back for the upcoming season of the streaming dramedy.

Smulders first appeared on the series in December, reuniting with star and former How I Met Your Mother co-star Jason Segel for the first time on-screen since the CBS sitcom ended in 2014. She was introduced as Sofi, a potential love interest for Segel’s Jimmy, and will be recurring in Season 3.

“The cool thing about the show — and we even told all the actors and actresses this when we started — is that this is a show about a tiny found family that built a nuclear safety bubble around themselves to get through s—, and then people forgive and open up these doors,” Lawrence explained. “That’s why you see someone like [One Day at a Time vet] Isabella Gomez, who is playing a love interest for Luke Tennie’s character [Sean]… you see Michael J. Fox coming in… [and] you see Cobie Smulders come in for Jason as a guy that — you know, you talk about moving forward, and whether or not [Jimmy] can find a way to even imagine himself being happy again.”

Meanwhile, Goldstein, who is eyeing a return to Ted Lasso for the long-awaited fourth season, is confirmed to be appearing in “multiple episodes” after appearing in Season 2’s penultimate episode as the drunk driver responsible for the death of Jimmy’s wife. Goldstein co-created Shrinking with Lawrence and Segel.

“Forgiveness wasn’t just Jimmy’s story,” said Lawrence. “It was Alice’s story, and Derek and Liz’s story, and Sean with his dad, and Gabby and her mom and sister, so this sense of moving forward exists for everybody, and we consider Brett’s character to be a major one after the second year.”

Shrinking’s main cast also includes Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller, Harrison Ford, and Ted McGinley. Three more stars have been added to the cast, such as Sherry Cola, Isabella Gomez, and Jeff Daniels. Beloved actor Michael J. Fox will be making his triumphant return to acting for the third season after retiring in 2020 due to his Parkinson’s disease, which he was diagnosed with in 1991.

As of now, a premiere date for Shrinking Season 3 has not been announced, but more information should be released in the coming months. The first two seasons are streaming on Apple TV+.