‘Shrinking’ Season 3 Premiere Date and Details Revealed

Shrinking Season 3 is coming soon.

Apple TV has announced that the 11-episode third season of the Emmy-nominated comedy will premiere on Jan. 28, 2026.

Created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, and Jason Segel, Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. He ignores his training and ethics as he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes in people’s lives and his own. Alongside Segel, the series stars Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley. Returning guest stars include Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, and Cobie Smulders, with new additions Jeff Daniels and Michael J. Fox.

Shrinking premiered in 2023 and became an instant hit. It’s received positive reviews and has much praise for its performances, writing, humor, and more. The series has been nominated for a total of nine Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series. This year, Ford received his first-ever Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, which both he and Urie lost to Jeff Hiller for HBO’s Somebody Somewhere.

Apple TV renewed Shrinking for Season 3 in October 2024, not long after Season 2 dropped. The renewal wasn’t so surprising, as the series continued to be a hit for the streamer. Season 2, which ended in December, is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% approval rating and an 89% audience score. Whether or not Season 3 will be able to match that is unknown, but with the star power involved, including Fox in a rare acting comeback as he continues to battle Parkinson’s, there will be a lot to look forward to.

Shrinking is produced for Apple TV by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan, Ashley Nicole Black, and Bill Posley executive produce. Season 3 will kick off with an hour-long premiere episode on Wednesday, Jan. 28 on Apple TV, followed by weekly drops every Wednesday leading up to the finale on April 8, 2026. The first two seasons of Shrinking are available now on Apple TV.