Apple TV Releases First Trailer for ‘Shrinking’ Season 3 Featuring Michael J. Fox

To celebrate the new year, Apple TV has released a new trailer for Shrinking Season 3.

The new season of the Jason Segel-led comedy premieres on January 28, and it will feature Michael J. Fox in his first acting role in years.

It was announced in May that the Back to the Future star would be guest starring in Shrinking’s third season, marking his return to acting since retiring in 2020 due to complications with living with Parkinson’s disease. Not much has been revealed about his role, but in the trailer, he’s seen in what looks to be a doctor’s office and sitting next to Harrison Ford’s Paul, who admits he’s there for Parkinson’s while Fox’s character jokes he’s in for “a haircut.”

Created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, and Segel, Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. He ignores his training and ethics as he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes in people’s lives and his own. Along with Segel, the series stars Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley. Returning guest stars include Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, and Cobie Smulders, with Jeff Daniels also joining this season.

Meanwhile, Fox disclosed his 1991 diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease in 1998, becoming an advocate for finding a cure. He founded The Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000 to help fund research. Over the years, he took fewer and fewer acting roles as his condition worsened. His final on-screen acting role before retiring was in two episodes of The Good Fight in 2020, reprising his role as Louis Canning from The Good Wife. On top of Shrinking, Fox also recently lent his voice to the record-breaking Zootopia 2 as Michael J. The Fox.

Apple TV renewed Shrinking for Season 3 in October 2024, just after Season 2 premiered, so the new season has been a long time coming. Season 3 is less than a month away, and fans won’t want to miss a single second of it. Shrinking’s third season premieres on Wednesday, January 28 with an hour-long episode, followed by one new episode weekly every Wednesday until the finale on April 8, only on Apple TV. The first two seasons are available to stream now.