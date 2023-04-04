Apple TV+ Debuts First Trailer for New Drama Series 'Drops of God'

The trailer for Apple TV+'s live-action adaptation of Drops of God is here, and it has a rich bouquet. Apple is the distributor for this adaptation of Tadashi Agi's acclaimed manga by the same name about a young woman forced to compete for her inheritance from her estranged father. The show premieres on Friday, April 21 on Apple TV+ and airs week-to-week through June 2.

Drops of God is a multi-national story precipitated by the death of French wine expert named Alexandre Léger at his home in Tokyo. While Léger has been living in Japan, his daughter Camille (Fleur Jeffrier) has grown up without him in Paris, but upon his death, she flies to Tokyo for his funeral. There, she hears the reading of his will and becomes embroiled in a brutal contest for her own inheritance. Her father has arranged a series of tests in wine tasting to determine who will inherit his fortune, Camille or his protege, Issei Tomine (Tomohisa Yamashita).

The story was first told in Agi's manga, published by Kodansha from 2004 to 2014. The TV series changes some prominent details in the story, however. The manga centered around a young boy, and the nationalities was swapped. Rather than traveling from Paris to Japan, the manga's protagonist Taiyo was already living in Japan. Of course, both stories are about young people confronting the legacy of a distant father and testing themselves in new ways.

The series was adapted for TV by writer and creator Quoc Dang Tran, directed by Oden Ruskin and produced by Klaus Zimmermann. It was shot in a combination of English, Japanese and French. It was produced by Les Productions Dynamic in association with 22H22 and Adline Entertainment, and will be distributed by Hulu Japan as well as France Télévisions internationally. In the U.S., fans will only be able to see it on Apple TV+.

The Drops of God manga is a New York Times bestseller with generally positive critical acclaim around the world. It is also credited with considerable cultural impact, including a spike in wine sales among manga readers. Still, it will be one of the most unique releases by Apple TV+ yet. The series premieres on Friday, April 21.