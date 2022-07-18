Apple TV+ Comedy Series Returns for Season 3 This Fall

Apple TV+ started the week off right by announced that Central Park has been renewed for Season 3! The hit animated show aired its second season over a year ago now, so fans have been nervous that this news wasn't coming. Thankfully, Apple's press release says that Season 3 will premiere on Friday, Sept. 9 2022.

Central Park is a family comedy about the park manager of New York City's infamous outdoor space, Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) and his family, all of whom live in Edendale Castle inside the park itself. The show is a musical, narrated by the fourth-wall-aware park busker Birdie (Josh Gad), and it often comes back to the efforts of the villainous Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci) to purchase the park and use the space for new real estate developments. The show premiered in May of 2020 and aired its second season in June of 2021.

On Monday, Apple announced that Season 3 is officially on the way, and it sounds like it will hit the ground running. The blurb for the new season reads: "As Bitsy continues her relentless pursuit to buy the park, Owen embarks on a new promotional campaign to make more people fall in love with it, and Paige finds herself busier than ever when she lands her first book deal."

Paige is Owen's wife, a local journalist played by Kathryn Hahn. They have a son named Cole played by Tituss Burgess and a daughter named Molly, who was played by Kristen Bell in Season 1 and then by Emmy Rave-Lampman in Season 2. Apple's announcement also revealed that Bell will be returning in a new role this season.

Bell will reportedly play Aunt Abby, Paige's younger sister. Other new cast members include Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz, Zoë Chao, Ron Funches, Jack McBrayer, Amber Ruffin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Craig Robinson, Tim Meadows, David Alan Grief and more. Previous star Daveed Diggs will be returning as well.

Central Park Season 3 will have 13 episodes – down a bit from Season 2's 16 episodes but still higher than Season 1's 10 episodes. The show will premiere with three brand new episodes on Sept. 9 and then air one new episode every Friday after that. The season finale will premiere on Nov. 18. Until then, you can stream the first two seasons now on Apple TV+.