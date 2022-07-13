Apple TV+ Series Starring 'SNL' Alum Gets Renewed for Season 2

Apple TV+ has renewed Loot for another season. The series premiered on June 24, 2022 and it is only about halfway through its first season. Apparently, the response has already been positive enough to warrant another season order.

Loot stars Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph as billionaire Molly Novak, who spirals into a highly-publicized crisis when she learns that her husband (Adam Scott) is cheating on her. However, she is pulled out of the nosedive by Sofia (Michael Jaé Rodriguez), the director of a charity organization that Molly didn't even realize she was in charge of. With the help of other organization staff members played by Joel Kim Booster, Ron Funches and Nat Faxon, Molly seeks to reverse her bad press not for her own sake, but for the sake of the charity.

The show premiered on Friday, June 24 with three episodes and has aired a new episode every Friday since. The first season will run for 10 episodes in total. On Wednesday, Apple announced that it was ordering another season. The streamer's head of programming, Matt Cherniss, issued a press release praising the team for their creative vision so far.

"Thanks to Maya, Alan, Matt, and the entire incredibly talented Loot cast and creative team who have created a show filled with captivating and endearing characters, and hilarious and heartwarming moments throughout each episode," Cherniss said. "This show has captured the hearts of global audiences, and we can't wait for Season 2."

Loot was created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, both of whom have impressive resumes in writing and producing TV. Yang has previously worked on Parks and Recreation, The Good Place and Master of None, among other shows. Hubbard previously worked on Avatar: The Last Airbender, 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation and Superstore, among others.

Rudolph herself is also an executive producer on the show, along with Yang, Hubbard, Natasha Lyonne, Daniell Renfrew Behrens and Dave Becky. The show has been praised by critics so far for its "charm," counted among the "feel-good sitcoms" the creative team is best known for.

Loot is streaming now on Apple TV+, with new episodes coming every Friday for the next five weeks. A second season has now been officially ordered but there's no word yet on when we might get to see it for ourselves.