The Netflix original series Blood of Zeus is ending, the streamer just announced, but it is getting one more season. The anime-style fantasy series was renewed for Season 3, but according to Netflix it will "bring the story of gods, mortals and demons to an epic conclusion!" Some fans are heartbroken, though many are relieved that they are getting at least one more installment.

Blood of Zeus debuted in the early wave of Netflix's in-house anime-style shows, with the first season dropping in October of 2020. It is set in mythical ancient Greece and revolves around a demigod named Heron, son of Zeus, who is trying to save both Earth and Olympus from destruction. The series was created by Charley Parlapanides and Vlas Parlapanides, and stars Derek Phillips as Heron. Netflix renewed the show shortly after its premiere, but it took until May of 2024 for Season 2 to premiere.

Netflix hosted a Blood of Zeus panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday where the Parlapanides themselves broke the news first. They said: "In Season Three, we are so excited to continue the story of Heron, Seraphim and the gods as they face their most dangerous adversaries yet, Typhon, Cronus and the Titans." Previously, the Parlapanides told an interviewer from Inverse that they had plotted out the series for five seasons, hoping to make it last that long.

Netflix's focus on in-house animation has generally been paying big dividends for the streamer, according to a report by Deadline. Back in May, the company released a massive "engagement report" showing that 33 of the top 100 most-watched titles of the previous six months were animated, including five Netflix originals. However, many of those were produced in-house at Netflix Animation, whereas Blood of Zeus and many other anime-style productions are outsourced. Blood of Zeus was handled by Mua Film and Nanho Heung-Up in South Korea.

While fans can rest assured that Netflix will continue to invest in animation, they can never be too sure that their personal favorite show will survive from season to season. Blood of Zeus Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix. Season 3 has now been ordered but there's no word on when it will premiere.