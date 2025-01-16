Despite controversy still surrounding Blake Lively amid the messy It Ends With Us lawsuits, one of her other films just cracked the Netflix Top 10. Lively’s 2015 romantic fantasy The Age of Adaline is currently sitting at No. 6 on the movie chart in the U.S., sandwiched between Hotel Transylvania 2 and Rush Hour 2.

Directed by Lee Toland Krieger and also starring Michiel Huisman, Harrison Ford, and Ellen Burstyn, The Age of Adaline follows the titular character who stops aging following an accident at the age of 29. The film made $65.7 million at the box office on a $25 million budget and received mixed reviews. Both Lively and Harrison, however, were praised for their performances.

The Age of Adaline is one of several Lively projects streaming on Netflix. It Ends With Us, A Simple Favor, Green Lantern, and Gossip Girl are also available on the streamer. Since Netflix is constantly adding new titles, it’s probably only just a matter of time before more of her projects are streaming but for now, fans will have to settle with these ones. At the very least, it seems like plenty of fans are streaming The Age of Adaline.

Meanwhile, The Age of Adaline’s success on Netflix comes at an interesting time. As previously mentioned, Blake Lively is in the midst of lawsuits with It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni, with both sides revealing and defending some behind-the-scenes drama on the set of the Colleen Hoover adaptation. The drama involving the film began over the summer during the press tour when Baldoni was notably absent for much of it, and he didn’t join the cast on the red carpet, with speculation brewing that there was something going on between him and everyone else. While it seemed to have blown over, that was not the case when Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment, and he countersued.

It’s unknown how long The Age of Adaline will be on Netflix since titles can be on the streamer for a few months to a few years. As of now, it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, which is a good thing since it’s doing pretty well. Other movies on the Top 10 include Ad Vitam, Despicable Me 2, Despicable Me, Rush Hour, The Secret Life of Pets, Rush Hour 3, and Due Date.