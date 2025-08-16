Another Fan-Favorite Talk Show to End Soon: ‘Closer to the End Than We Are the Beginning’

One of the funniest online talk shows to emerge in the 2020s could be winding down soon.

Hey! (EW), the comedic YouTube series that sees RJ City interview professional wrestlers and celebrities, could be in its final days. The host revealed he thinks the show, which premiered in March 2022, is inching close to a finale.

Past guests on the AEW-backed show have included Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, David Arquette, Paul Walter Hauser, Jim Ross, Rob Van Dam, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Bobby Lashley, Saraya, Jon Moxley, Ricky Steamboat, Billy Gunn, Matt Hardy, Toni Storm and AEW founder Tony Khan. Each episode features a brief interview filled with comedic questions, improvised comebacks and scripted bits.

When asked on the podcast Tights and Fights about how long the comedic wrestling personality plans to carry on the show, City responded “maybe not much longer. “

“I think we are closer to the end than we are the beginning, mainly because we’ve almost gotten everyone,” City said. “There are a couple holdouts, and I’m not gonna name names like Christian (Cage), Mercedes (Moné), Samoa Joe, Kenny Omega, (and Kazuchika) Okada. I’m not gonna do that because I’m not that kind of person. And I’m not gonna say ‘Tweet them and pester them so they’ll come on just so you’ll stop tweeting them.’ That’s not the game I play.

“But I have looked and gone ‘Oh gee, maybe we will wrap this…’ I never thought I’d get this far. I don’t know If I’ve gotten this far; I’ve been doing the same thing for so long. It’s more repetition than it is length.”

City (real name RJ Skinner) also noted that once Hey! (EW) wraps, fans shouldn’t hold out for one-off installments later on.

“Once it’s done, it’s done,” City said. “I would like to have a last episode, if we do do that … I’ve realized that maybe in life it’s better to be sad about things ending, as opposed to going ‘Thank f—ing god! ” So hopefully people can still see that I still enjoy doing it, even if they don’t.”

All episodes of Hey! (EW) are free to watch on YouTube.