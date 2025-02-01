It’s a joyous time for actor Paul Walter Hauser and his family. The Emmy Award-winning actor’s family of four is about to become a family of five! Hauser and his wife, Amy Boland, announced the news by sharing an image of a sonogram alongside a baby onesie with the words “grand finale” printed on it.

“We’re excited to share that the Hauser Family ‘Grand Finale’ will arrive late summer 2025!” the couple wrote, adding, “Thank you, Jesus!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Paul Walter Hauser and Amy Boland Hauser attend the “Unsung Hero” screening at Lionsgate on April 17, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

In the announcement, they also quoted the Book of Samuel: “For this child we have prayed.”

The grand finale bit seems to allude to the fact that this is the last child the couple, who married in 2020, plans to have. They are already the parents of 3-year-old son Harris and 1-year-old son Jonah. The pair did not announce the sex of baby No. 3 in their pregnancy announcement.

Paul Walter Hauser’s TV and Film Work

Hauser won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie after starring in Apple TV+’s Black Bird. He portrayed real-life serial killer Larry Hall in the project. He also won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor – Limited or Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture for the role.

Play video

Hauser’s other best-known TV work is on Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid sequel show, as Raymond “Stingray” Porter. His movie work includes roles in Inside Out 2, Cruella, Da 5 Bloods, BlacKkKlansman, Richard Jewell and I, Tonya.