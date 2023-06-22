'And Just Like That' Season 2 Features Stanford Blatch Following Willie Garson's Death

Sex and the City fans may be happy to hear that And Just Like That Season 2 features Stanford Blatch, following the death of actor Willie Garson. The first two episodes of the sequel series are now streaming on Max and, in one scene — as noted by ET — Garson's character is mentioned in the present tense. While Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is waiting for dress alterations for her Met Gala outfit, someone compliments the kimono she is wearing. Carrie replies, "Oh, thank you, my friend, Stanford, sent it to me from Japan."

Garson passed away in September 2021 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The star appeared in many iconic TV shows but was often most well-known for his role as Stanford on Sex and the City. His character appeared in And Just Like That, but was written out after Garson's death. In Season 1, Episode 3 of the series, it was revealed that Stanford left for Tokyo without telling Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), his best friend for the past few decades. Following the death of her husband, Mr. Big, Stanford explained in a letter that he couldn't face Carrie and cause her any more sadness.

"Dearest Carrie, By the time you read this I'll be in Tokyo. I couldn't tell you – not without crying. And you have had enough crying," he wrote. In addition to leaving the country so he could manage a budding TikTok star, Stanford also asked his husband Anthony (Mario Cantone) for a divorce. "I don't get it – we were so happy," Anthony told Carrie.

In a previous statement to PEOPLE, an HBO/HBO Max spokesperson spoke highly of Garson, saying he was a "bright light" to everyone he encountered. "Willie Garson was in life, as on-screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe," the statement continued. "He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

The reveal of Stanford in the series comes after it was announced that Kim Cattrell's Sex and The City character Samantha will appear in one scene during the new season of And Just Like That. The scene has already been filmed, and it will reportedly feature Samantha having a phone conversation with Carrie. However, Variety reported that Cattrall filmed her dialogue without any of the other cast members or series showrunner Michael Patrick King. The actress has not been a main cast member on the show, due to her infamous feud with Parker.