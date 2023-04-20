Jessica Chastain Speaks out After Seemingly Ruling out Netflix's 'Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' Movie

The search for Celia St. James continues. More than a year after Netflix confirmed it was developing a movie based on author Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2017 best-selling novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, and following months of fancasts for the roles of Celia and titular character Evelyn Hugo, Jessica Chastain has crushed fans' hopes by confirming that she will not be involved in the much-anticipated film.

The actress, known for roles in films including The Help and Zero Dark Thirty, confirmed the news during a recent interaction with a fan that was shared to TikTok. In the video, a fan can be heard asking Chastain to sign a copy of Reid's novel, though Chastain ultimately declined, telling the fan, "I can't sign that," before sharing, "just because I'm not doing it." As the video made waves on social media, crushing many fans' hopes of her joining the Netflix project, Chastain offered some clarity on Twitter.

"I've been asked multiple times by fans, to sign books that I'm not attached to contractually. Because it feels wrong, and like Im taking credit for someone else's work, I'll say I cant sign because I'm not doing it. That doesn't mean I've read a bad script," she shared. "I know how excited many you are about adaptations. Please dont read too much into a video. There is no news about anything. Except that I'm onstage until June 10th. Hope to see you."

A film version of the best-selling book has been in development at Netflix since at least March 2022 when the streamer confirmed that the project was underway with Liz Tigelaar (Little Fires Everywhere) penning the screenplay. The book was previously set to be adapted into a series at Freeform. Reid's historical fiction novel centers around the fictional Old Hollywood star Evelyn Hugo, who at the age of 79 gives her final interview to Monique Grant, a little-known journalist. The story details Hugo's life in Hollywood and her seven various husbands, as well as her one true, and secret, love, fellow actress Celia St. James.

Ever since Netflix was confirmed to be adapting the book, speculation has buzzed regarding casting of the two characters central to the plot – Evelyn and Celia. While it's likely that numerous actors will be cast in the roles to play the two characters at different ages, as the story spans several decades, Chastain has been a fan-favorite pick for Celia. During a January appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live!, host Andy Cohen asked Chastain if she was aware of the fancasts, Chastain replying by only confirming that she was aware, but also stating her interest in taking on the role. She told Cohen, "I do know there is an online thing about it. Sure, send me a script."

Evelyn Hugo, Reid's fifth novel, is one of four interconnected novels in a loose series centered around California and strong female leads over the decades. While Evelyn Hugo chronicles a Hollywood star from the '50s all the way up to the present day, Daisy Jones & The Six, Reid's sixth novel, focuses on a fictional rock band in the '60s and '70s. Released in 2021, Malibu Rising takes place in both '50s and '80s, and 2022's Carrie Soto is Back is set in the '90s. Interconnecting all of these stories is Mick Riva, a singer. Each of the novels is either currently in development or already adapted for screens, with a limited series adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six having debuted on Amazon Prime Video in March.

The upcoming Evelyn Hugo film adaptation executive produced by Jenkins Reid and Margeret Chernin. So far, no casting announcements have been made for the film, which does not yet have a premiere date.