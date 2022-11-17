Amazon Saves Iconic Soap Opera From Cancelation

It's not the end of the road yet for one beloved soap opera. Eight months after its abrupt cancellation, and following what was believed to be the star-studded series finale in August, Neighbours has been saved, with Amazon's AVOD service Freevee picking up the long-running Australian soap for a new season set to run in 2021.

Variety confirmed Thursday that Freevee has picked up the rights from the show's producer and distributor Fremantle, with a new season set to premiere exclusively for free on Amazon Freevee in the U.K. and U.S. and set to stream on SVOD counterpart Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Meanwhile, Australia's Network 10 will retain first-run rights in the country. Under the deal, Freevee has also secured streaming rights to thousands of episodes from the previous seasons, which will be available prior to the new series' premiere. Filming for the upcoming season, said to be a continuation of the long-running daily drama and set to pick up following the events of the show's finale earlier this year, is slated to begin in Australia next year, with new episodes set to begin rolling out sometime in the second half of 2023.

New home, NEW Neighbours… and plenty of old ones too. 🏘️



That’s right! #Neighbours will return for a brand-new series in 2023 exclusively on @AmazonFreevee, alongside thousands of episodes from previous seasons to stream for free! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/TEhPL6ggdx — Neighbours (@neighbours) November 17, 2022

"Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street. With the power of streaming, we're able to offer a catalogue of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive their favorite moments," Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content and programming for Amazon Studios, said. "We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers."

Created by Reg Watson, Neighbours debuted in Australia in March 1985. The following year, the show made its debut in the U.K., where about 1.2 million viewers still tune in to watch daily. The iconic global soap opera follows the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents in Ramsay Street in a cul-de-sac in the town of Erinsborough in Australia. The series ran for 37 years before it was officially canceled in February of this year, with the series finale, which brought back Guy Pearce and Margot Robbie, returning for the send off.

Reflecting on the show's history and its upcoming return, Jennifer Mullin, global CEO for Fremantle, said "Neighbours is a unique series with a powerful connection with its fans across the world. We cherish the show and all those who have been part of its incredible story over many decades, so we are thrilled that we have found a new home with Amazon Freevee." Neighbours on Freevee is set to see Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, and Jackie Woodburne reprising their leading roles. Jason Herbison will return as executive producer, a role he's held since 2013, with Andrew Thompson returning as producer.