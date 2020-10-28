'Borat 2' Babysitter Speaks out After Appearance in Movie, Says She Feels 'Betrayed'

✖

Borat 2 babysitter Jeanise Jones has spoken out about her appearance in the movie, and says that she feels "betrayed." Jones made a big impression in the satire film, as she is hired by Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) to look after his teenage daughter, Tutar, played by 24-year-old Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova. During her interactions with the girl, Jones was very compassionate and did her best to offer support and advice on subjects related to gender inequality.

However, like almost everyone else in the movie, Jones had no idea that Cohen and Bakalova were actors, and once she found out she was not very thrilled. "I'm feeling like she’s from the third world and that kind of stuff does happen where they sell women," she told the New York Post. "I’m thinking this is for real so I felt kind of betrayed by it." She later explained, "They told me it was a documentary for this young lady to understand she has rights and she can do whatever a man can do."

I employ a babysitter in US&A, but since I did not have a baby for her to sit on, instead she take care of my daughter pic.twitter.com/LMmP9jazuc — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 24, 2020

During her time with Tutar, Jones discovers she is being forced to have plastic surgery, and she makes it clear to the young girl that she should "use your brain, because your daddy is a liar." She also told Tutar that she just wants her "be happy" with who she is. "I felt pain for her and tried [to see] if there’s any way we can get through to her that she doesn’t need to do all that."

Jones filmed many of her scenes in Oklahoma but was later flown to Washington state to film some additional scenes. She was paid $3,600 for her participation and was told that the movie would be premiering overseas in November. Still, she says she continued to worry about the teen girl she encountered and led her church in prayer for the young woman. "We were concerned," Jones shared. "We were up there praying for her and asking God to help her and we were doing what we thought was the Christian thing to do."

Finally, Jones says she did not find out about the true purpose of the film until it premiered on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service on Oct. 23. "I was just kind of shocked and that it was that kind of movie," she said, going on to say that she wishes the producers had contacted her to let her know what the project actually was.