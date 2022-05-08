'Doctor Who' Casts Beloved Netflix Star as the New Doctor

✖

The BBC has cast its new Doctor Who — Ncuti Gatwa. Gatwa is best known for playing Eric Effiong on Sex Education, and he will be the first Black actor to play the doctor. Fans are excited to see where the series goes with him at the helm.

The BBC and Doctor Who producers announced this exciting casting news on Sunday, May 8 to the delight of social media. Ncuti will play the "Fourteenth Doctor" in the show's continuity, which now spans over half a century of TV. He follows the portrayal of Jodie Whittaker, who played the Thirteenth Doctor from 2018 to the present day, with one more TV special due out at the end of this year. Ncuti gave a quote for the press release expressing his excitement and gratitude for this opportunity.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," he said. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same."

Speaking of the showrunner, Ncuti continued: "Russell T. Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies himself also issued a statement, saying: The future is here and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"

The BBC teased that more details will be coming soon -- hopefully including some characterization of the Fourteenth Doctor compared to his predecessors. In the meantime, fans in the U.S. can see Ncuti on Sex Education on Netflix. You can stream Doctor Who on HBO Max and Britbox.