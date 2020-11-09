Alex Trebek Dead: How to Watch All of the 'Jeopardy!' Host's Cameos and Guest Appearances

In the wake of Alex Trebek's passing on Sunday, fans are remembering him not only for Jeopardy!, but for his other TV appearances over the years. Trebek was a pop culture icon, with nearly five decades in the broadcast world behind him. In the age of streaming, it is possible to revisit all of the places he touched the world outside of his game show set. Trebek passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by friends and family on Sunday morning, according to the official announcement from Jeopardy! He was 80 years old and had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer for about a year and a half. Trebek was open and frank about his illness, becoming a beacon of light to others fighting cancer. His status as a pop culture juggernaut was a factor in the comfort he brought to so many. Over the years, Trebek appeared in several other popular TV shows outside of Jeopardy! He often played fictional versions of himself in narrative series, or a similar type of reserved, intellectual person. His stature in these fictional worlds grew as his tenure on Jeopardy! in the real world lengthened, so that his time on The Simpsons is much different from his time on How I Met Your Mother, for example. Trebek also made appearances as himself on non-fiction shows over the years too — including interviews on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Good Morning America and The Colbert Report, among others. However, for most fans looking to revisit Trebek's career, the fictional appearances are more timeless and interesting. Here is a look at his time on TV besides Jeopardy! over the years.

'Cheers' (Photo: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images) Cheers naturally needed Trebek for Season 8, Episode 14, "What Is... Cliff Clavin?," in which Cliff (John Ratzenberger) competes on Jeopardy! This was a fan favorite when it aired in 1990, as it was one of the first times Trebek played a parody of himself. Jeopardy! itself only premiered in 1984, so the show had not yet been done in so many other forms. You can watch "What Is... Cliff Clavin?" along with the rest of Cheers with a subscription to Peacock, CBS All Access or Hulu. It is also available to rent or purchase digitally on stores like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube, Vudu or Google Play.

'The Golden Girls' (Photo: Touchstone Television) Trebek next appeared on The Golden Girls in 1992, on Season 7, Episode 17: "Questions and Answers." Again, it featured a main cast member, Rose (Betty White) trying out for Jeopardy!, with Trebek playing himself as the host.

'The Larry Sanders Show' One of the first creative uses of Trebek as a pop culture icon on TV was in 1993 on The Larry Sanders Show Season 2, Episode 15, "Hank's Wedding." Since the sitcom was about a fictional late-night talk show, it made sense that the fictional co-host Hank (Jeffrey Tambor) would know Trebek, and ask him to officiate his wedding.

The Larry Sanders Show is streaming on HBO Max, HBO Now and HBO on demand for cable subscribers. It is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Video and iTunes.

'Rugrats' (Photo: Nickelodeon) Trebek lent his voice to Rugrats Season 2, Episode 24, "Game Show Didi," where the Pickles family matriarch appears on a TV game show.

'Beverly Hills, 90210' (Photo: mikel roberts/Sygma via Getty Images) Trebek next appeared on Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1995. Season 5, Episode 25 was titled "Double Jeopardy," and in it, both Brandon and Clare had nightmares where they competed against each other for a spot on the Jeopardy! college tournament.

'The X-Files' (Photo: FOX / Frank Ockenfels) Trebek was on a beloved episode of The X-Files: Season 3, Episode 20, "Jose Chung's Doomsday Defense." Here, instead of playing himself or a similar game show host, he actually played a mysterious figure who kidnapped Agent Scully (Gillian Anderson.)

'Seinfeld' (Photo: Photo by Joey Delvalle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images, Getty) Trebek makes a quick appearance in Seinfeld Season 8, Episode 9, "The Abstinence," in which George (Jason Alexander) believes he gains increased intellect from abstaining from sex. As proof, he answers all the questions on an episode of Jeopardy!

Seinfeld is streaming on Hulu and on the TBS app with a subscription. It is also available for rental or purchase. prevnext

'The Magic School Bus' (Photo: PBS) Trebek encouraged knowledge and trivia among younger TV fans on Season 3, Episode 6 of The Magic School Bus, "Shows and Tells." There, Trebek plays the host of a fictional game show for kids with a high-stakes version of the classroom classic show and tell.

'The Simpsons' (Photo: FOX) The Simpsons Season 9, Episode 10 finds Marge competing on Jeopardy!, with Trebek's authentic voice playing himself. This episode aired in 1997, and at the time Trebek was already a TV icon, though he would go on to host the show for 23 more years.

'Family Guy' (Photo: YouTube / Animation on Fox) Nine years later, Trebek would play himself again in another irreverent cartoon for adults: Family Guy Season 4, Episode 21, "I Take Thee Quagmire." In it, Peter plays as a contestant on Wheel of Fortune, while Mayor West is on Jeopardy! West pronounces Trebek's name backwards, "Kebert Xela," somehow magically banishing him to an alternate dimension.

Family Guy is streaming on Hulu, with some seasons available elsewhere. Most digital stores also carry the cartoon. prevnext

'How I Met Your Mother' (Photo: Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Trebek appeared on How I Met Your Mother twice — once in 2010's Season 6, Episode 12, "False Positive," and again in Season 8, Episode 15, "P.S. I Love You." In both cases, Trebek played the same fictional version of himself. In the first appearance, he hosted a fictional game show called Million Dollar Heads or Tails, while in the second, he is one of several Canadian celebrities who comment on the fictional music career of "Robin Sparkles" in a parody of a VH1-style documentary.

How I Met Your Mother is streaming on Hulu, and can be rented or purchased on most digital stores. prevnext

'Hot in Cleveland' Trebek appeared on Hot in Cleveland in Season 5, Episode 1, "Stayin' Alive." On this show, he narrates one full episode full of self-referential jokes, before then revealing that he works a weekend job as a Park Ranger.