'Jeopardy!' Contestant Who Made Alex Trebek Choke up With Final Jeopardy Answer Reflects on Touching Moment

The death of Alex Trebek has had many fondly reflecting on the life and career of the beloved Jeopardy! host. Now, Dhruv Gaur, the contestant who caused Trebek to grow choked up with his Final Jeopardy answer — is speaking out about the touching moment. "To see that vulnerable side of him really caught me off guard too, but then also made me really grateful that I could bring this love and appreciation to him in a way that would touch him so deeply," Gaur said, during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Back in 2019, after Trebek revealed his Stage 4 cancer diagnosis, Gaur surprised the host by writing "We love you Alex!" as his answer on the last clue of the day. He wagered nearly all his money and ended the show with only $5. Notably, he had previously won $100,000 on the show. Gaur later sat down with Ellen DeGeneres and spoke about the heartfelt moment, telling the daytime talk show host, "You could really tell it was tough for him." He also explained, per Deadline, the thought process behind his choice to write the kind note. "Obviously I wasn’t going to win the game or anything, so I could try to figure out the right answer or I could do something for this person who might need it right now."

‘What is we love you, Alex!’ — This ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant brought Alex Trebek to tears back in 2019 ❤️ Trebek died at age 80 today.pic.twitter.com/RkFxdrOVQ7 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 8, 2020

Gaur is not the only former contestant speaking out about the legacy of Trebek. James Holzhauer, who had a 32-game winning streak on Jeopardy!, tweeted, "It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life. You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex."

Ken Jennings, the all-time highest-earning Jeopardy! contestant, added, "Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him." Notably, over the course of his illness, Trebek had to miss a few episodes. Jennings filled in for him on few of those occasions.

Finally, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also spoke out, honoring the memory of his late fellow Canada native. "We have lost an icon," Trudeau wrote. "Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."