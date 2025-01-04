Alaskan Bush People just got a new streaming home. The Discovery Channel reality series, which ran for 14 seasons from 2014 to 2022, is available to watch on Netflix. Via Collider, former star Bear Brown shared the exciting news, with the first two seasons streaming now. Considering 12 seasons are missing from the platform, it’s likely that more will be added at a later date. It’s just a matter of when.

The series followed the Brown family in an attempt to survive in the wilderness as they’re detached from modern society. Later seasons also followed the life of the extended Brown family, still captivating audiences. The family has remained in the public eye even two years later, with plenty of milestones involving children, weddings, and even unfortunate diagnoses. Now, with the show streaming on Netflix, fans old and new are able to tune into their wilderness survival and family drama, even with just two seasons streaming.

The Brown family was led by Billy and Ami Brown, who share seven children together. In 2020, the family home was destroyed in the 2020 Washington fires. The following year, Billy died at 68 after suffering a seizure. Despite his death, Alaskan Bush People continued for another year, officially capping at 114 episodes in Dec. 2022.

Meanwhile, those wanting to watch all of Alaskan Bush People in its entirety can watch it on Max. All 14 seasons are streaming on the Warner Bros. Discovery platform, which could be why only two seasons are on Netflix. Since Discovery is one of the brands on Max, it’s likely the series will remain on the platform. As for when the rest of the series will stream on Netflix, it’s unknown. It’s possible Netflix only secured the rights for the first two seasons for now, with the hope to get more seasons later down the line.

At the very least, this is a good sign for fans of Alaskan Bush People. They can always watch the first two seasons right away, and if they like it, they can decide to finish watching it on Max. If they have a subscription, that is. People will just have to wait and see what happens with the show’s future on Netflix, but now there’s more than one way to watch it, which is always a plus. Regardless of how many seasons are available.