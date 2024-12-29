Another Alaskan Bush People cast member has tied the knot! Rain Brown, the youngest child of Ami Brown and the late Billy Brown, recently married Josiah Lorton. Brown announced the news via her new Instagram account on Dec. 8. She noted that it was a purposefully intimate ceremony that even her six siblings were not in attendance.

“Well folks, go ahead and write it down in your history books because Mr Josiah Lorton and Mrs Rain Brown have officially tied the knot and then tied it again lol,” Brown wrote on Instagram. “we didn’t do a big fancy wedding just my most trusted not even my siblings were there, so with that said obviously I won’t be posting any film because there wasn’t any lol”

She went on to share her love for Lorton, who she previously introduced to Alaskan Bush People fans via Instagram in December 2023.

“never in my life did i think that I would be laying in the arms of such an incredible man, he has been thrown away by so many ungrateful pardon me but b—es haha,” she wrote, “and it warms my heart to hear him tell me how much he enjoys our life together, not a hour goes by we don’t say i love you, not a night passes where we are not together, it reminds me of that Avril Lavigne song skater boi lmao”

Brown closed the announcement by jokingly noting she broke her “family’s record for getting married the youngest.” The reality TV personality then added, “he is absolutely my soul mate and any others that were in our life before, thank you for showing us what we didn’t want and showing us that just when it’s hopeless that is exactly when life gives you something beautiful.”