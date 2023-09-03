Game Show Host Allegedly Put on 'Disciplinary Leave' After 'Problematic Behavior'

A prominent YouTube game show host is once again embroiled in a scandal. Adam Blampied, a recognizable figure in the board game and wrestling YouTube spaces, is allegedly on "temporary disciplinary leave," according to a former co-star who branded him as "problematic and predatory." Blampied is a channel director/host for the No Rolls Barred YouTube channel and also prominently hosts shows for WrestleTalk/partsFUNknown. This is not the first time the online personality has faced allegations of personal misconduct; Cultaholic fired him in 2017 after he "manipulated" women into sending him inappropriate images of themselves.

The 2017 scandal and Blampied's resulting apology drew major headlines from news outlets including BBC News and NME. Three months later in 2018, Blampied would go on the record in an op-ed for the The Independent titled "My life and career were ruined when I was called out for sexual harassment. I'm glad – I deserved it." In that piece, the comedian said he had been in therapy and had recognized the error of his ways. He would join WrestleTalk in 2020 and soon helped launch No Rolls Board (then called Phenoma-Nerds), with many fans holding Blampied up as an example of someone who'd done wrong but grown for the better. He now hosts several of Trident Digital Media properties' shows, such as How Adam Would Book..., House Rules, NRB Play Blood On The Clocktower, No Holds Board and the game show QuizzleMania.

Now, Blampied is facing more controversy. In early August, Carley Reinhard (a.k.a. Gnarly Carley Gaming on YouTube) responded to a YouTube commenter's inquiry about whether she'd return for more No Rolls Barred content after previously appearing on shows like Board Game Club and NRB Plays Blood On The Clocktower. Reinhard firmly shot down the notion. She accused the brand of employing a "predatory" person who was currently on "temporary disciplinary leave." In a follow-up comment, she would name Blampied as the person in question.

"While I do believe that most of the folks at NRB are decent humans, I will no longer work with them or support them personally or professionally so long as an individual that I know to be problematic and predatory still works there, and until they've fixed their systems that allowed for abuse in the first place," Reinhard wrote. "I am being told they are taking steps now to protect cast members and fans a like from this individual/ future similar situation, and believe in the heart of the folks doing so, but at the moment none of that change has manifested yet (save what I understand to be a temporary disciplinary leave). In no way will I return or support them while I believe their ethics don't align with mine.

"At the moment [they] care more about 'the privacy' of a predator than safety of others and doing the right thing. They are a business, and I can understand this choice as a business, but it simply doesn't align with my values."

The original commenter replied hoping that the person in question had undergone "growth and change." Reinhard replied, confirming that Blampied was who she was referring to and alluding to more "problematic behavior." Reinhard did not make any exact allegations public, but she claimed the incident in question was similar to Blampied's previous scandal.

"I, likewise, very much believe in the capacity for folks to change and grow," Reinhard wrote. "I am very glad to have had the space to grow and change from the person I was say a decade ago, and like to extend that grace of being able to grow to others in my world. I did at one point believe that words of change that were uttered to me. Unfortunately, if you're familiar with Adam's history, it is more or less and copy and paste of problematic behavior. NRB is fully aware of this, and has stated to me that they intend to pursue better systems for protecting folks and some element of discipline, but, I do not believe they will address it head on, publicly, or put safety and human decency ahead of protecting the face of their channel.

"It is all incredibly sad, and makes me sick as seeing abuse within a community I adore is very very hard to stomach."

Trident Digital Media was initially quiet on the scandal, upsetting fans even more. The company finally issued a statement on the matter via the No Rolls Barred and WrestleTalk Patreon pages on Aug. 21. (These are public posts where monetary backing is not required to see them.)

"Thank you to those of you who have contacted us in recent days. We are fully aware of the concerns that are being shared on social media," the statement, which is not attributed to an individual, reads. "We take all such matters incredibly seriously. We can confirm that when this was first brought to our attention we immediately began an investigative process. We have been diligently working with a number of leading companies including, but not limited to, those that specialise in human resources and internet law. The fact finding part of that investigative process is still ongoing.

"Until the process is concluded, we are very limited in what we can share publicly at this time, due to our commitments with regard to both UK employment and data protection laws. We'll provide further information if and when we can, while at all times respecting our legal and other responsibilities, and our commitment to the well-being of our cast, crew and community. "

The anonymous Trident rep then tried to get ahead of criticism for not posting this statement on the company's larger social media platforms. They claimed other staff members, who are not involved with this investigation, were being harassed as a result of the scandal. The company opted to only share it on Patreon in an attempt to minimize blowback on said staffers.

"This is an incredibly difficult period for all involved and unfortunately several of our team have been subjected to harassment on social media, despite having nothing whatsoever to do with the matter in question," the statement reads. "We are of course doing all we can to support our team, including offering 24/7 access to therapy sessions should they want it. While we believe that such communications come from a well-intentioned place, we deeply urge everyone to fully consider the impact on unrelated cast and crew's welfare.

"It is due to these concerns that we decided not to post this statement on social media, and instead host the statement here. It is publicly available, so anyone can read it."

The statement concludes, "We very much appreciate the continued support that you are showing us as we endeavor to handle this matter in the right way for all concerned."

As of press time, Trident has not provided any more public updates on the investigation, and Blampied has not commented on the investigation. He is still listed as an employee on Trident Digital Media's website. However, he has not appeared in any Trident Digital Media videos since Aug. 6.