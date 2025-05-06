‘Acapulco’ Gets Premiere Date for Fourth and Final Season on Apple TV+

The end of Acapulco is coming.

After Apple TV+ renewed the comedy for Season 4 in August, TV Insider reports that it will indeed be the final season, and it’s coming soon.

Acapulco’s final outing is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 23, with two episodes. Subsequent episodes will then premiere weekly on the streamer. Per Apple, in Season 4, “present-day Máximo (Eugenio Derbez) works tirelessly to restore Las Colinas to its former glory before the grand reopening. In 1986, when a competitor claims the number one spot in the annual ranking of Acapulco’s ‘Best Hotels,’ young Máximo (Enrique Arrizon) will do whatever it takes to get back on top and secure Las Colinas’s future.”

Created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman, Acapulco also stars Fernando Carsa, Rafael Cebrián, Vanessa Bauche, Camila Perez, Carlos Corona, Chord Overstreet, Regina Reynoso, Jessica Collins, and Regina Orozco. Damián Alcázar, Jaime Camil, and Cristo Fernández return in recurring roles alongside new cast members Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Omar Chaparro.

“We are so grateful to Eugenio Derbez, Apple, Lionsgate, and all of our producing partners for the four amazing seasons we got to do of Acapulco,” executive producers Winsberg and Sam Laybourne said in a statement. “This show has been a true miracle in the vast TV landscape — a bilingual, feel-good comedy with a predominantly Latin cast. It has been an honor and a privilege to work with this incredible cast, crew, and writers every single day. This family that we all created together will be deeply missed.”

“It has been a joy to see audiences around the world embrace the rich characters and storytelling of Acapulco,” said Morgan Wandell, head of international programming for Apple TV+. “Eugenio, Ben, Austin, Sam, and the entire cast and crew have made Las Colinas one of the most entertaining and heart-filled destinations on television, and after four incredible seasons, we have no doubt that Acapulco will continue to be celebrated for its spirit, humor, and emotion.”

Acapulco premiered in 2021 and is inspired by the 2017 comedy film How to Be a Latin Lover. It is the latest series on Apple TV+ announced to be ending, following Mythic Quest, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turbin, Silo, and The Big Door Prize, among others. Acapulco’s final season hits Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 23, with the first two episodes.