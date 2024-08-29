Acapulco is coming back for more on Apple TV+. Variety reports that the comedy has been renewed for a fourth season. The series premiered on the streamer in October 2021 and is inspired by the 2017 Mexican-American comedy film How to Be a Latin Lover. Acapulco stars an ensemble cast that includes Eugenio Derbez, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, and Vanessa Bauche, among others.

"Having Apple order a fourth season of Acapulco is beyond thrilling," Derbez, who is also an executive producer, said. "I'm incredibly grateful to our amazing partners, the talented cast and crew, and especially to the audience, whose love and support have made this journey possible. It's rare for shows centered on Latino stories to make it this far, and that makes this milestone even more meaningful. Representation matters, and continuing to share these vibrant stories on a global stage is something Ben Odell and I are deeply proud of. Thank you for helping us break barriers and celebrate our culture. We can't wait to dive back into Las Colinas for more fun, laughter, and heart with all of you!"

(Photo: Apple TV+)

News of the fourth season comes just two months after the Season 3 finale. While an approval rating is not available on Rotten Tomatoes, Acapulco has a 95% audience score, which is just as impressive. However, the first season managed to get a 100% approval rating, and it seems like the following two seasons have been just as strong. It's not surprising that the series got a fourth season, but you can never be too sure with the way cancellations have been happening lately. At least now fans are able to no longer worry.

Acapulco is the latest Apple TV+ series to be renewed. The streamer previously picked up Criminal Record, Loot, Presumed Innocent, The Last Thing He Told Me, Invasion, and Hijack for new seasons. There's also been talks of a fourth season of Ted Lasso. As of now, not much has been revealed about Season 4 of Acapulco, including when Apple plans on releasing it. However, now that the show has been renewed, it shouldn't be long until filming starts and, at the same time, details surrounding the Season 4 plot. The wait will be worth it, and in the meantime, fans can watch the first three seasons on Apple TV+.