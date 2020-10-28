'Aaahh!!! Real Monsters' and 'Are You Afraid of the Dark' Now Streaming on CBS All Access

✖

Fans of '90s Nickelodoen are in for a treat, as both Aaahh!!! Real Monsters and Are You Afraid of the Dark are now streaming on CBS All Access. The shows were both staples of the network's programming, around 20 years ago, and remain highly regarded. If good Halloween watching is on your list for the week, the creeps and scares of Aaahh!!! Real Monsters and Are You Afraid of the Dark are certain to scratch the itch.

Following the Viacom and CBS merger, CBS All Access gained access to tons of great Nickelodeon content. Classic shows like Spongebob Squarepants, Rugrats, Ren & Stimpy, and All That are available to stream on the service as well. If thrills and chills are more your speed, the company's Twilight Zone reboot is another terrific streaming option, as is the dark fairy tale series Tell Me A Story. If movies are more your speed, CBS All Access also has some great horror and thrillers to check out, such as The Faculty, Prophesy, and The Uninvited.

In September, it was announced that CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+. In a statement, ViacomCBS president-CEO, Bob Bakish, shared the news. "Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," he said. "With Paramount Plus, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."

ViacomCBS chief brand officer Josh Line added, "The Paramount brand is known and loved all around the world, and is synonymous with great entertainment. It’s always brought people together, which makes it a perfect fit for a streaming service that’s uniquely positioned to do the same." Line added, "The Paramount+ streaming service will elevate ViacomCBS' iconic family of brands."

Domenic DiMeglio, EVP, head of operations and chief marketing officer for ViacomCBS Digital, added, "We recognize that we’re asking people to pull out their credit card and subscribe to our service. The Paramount brand, which audiences strongly associate with creativity and great storytelling, helps signal it’s worth the price." DiMeglio went on to say, "Being able to say something is a Paramount+ Original will give it instant credibility in the eyes of consumer: 'Oh, that’s associated with the Paramount brand, that’s going to be quality content.'" The Paramount+ streaming service will launch in early 2021.

