Alexandra Breckenridge Has a Serious Warning for 'Virgin River' Fans

Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge posted on her Instagram account over the weekend in order to warn her followers of a fake account that has been posing as the actress. In a video posted to her Stories, the actress issued an appeal to her fans to refrain from interacting with the account's owner.

"Hi there, darlings," she said, via Hello!. "I'm going to post a picture of a fake account, just FYI. A friend of mine flagged it, and here it is. So that's not me. I don't have any other Instagram accounts, I don't even have a Facebook page. [It's] not me. Please don't talk to this person," she added before showing a screenshot of the account.

This video was filmed by Breckenridge in her home in Atlanta, Georgia, which she shares with her musician husband, Casey Hooper, and their two children, Jack and Billie. The actress is usually spending this time of year in Vancouver, filming episodes for the sixth season of the show, however, the production of the show has been delayed because of the ongoing strike by SAG-AFTRA.

Before the season five premiere in September, Breckenridge shared a video on Instagram about feeling frustrated not being able to promote or work on the show. "I feel like I've been cooking since I got back from dropping off my daughter at school," she began in a clip on her Instagram Story (via Digital Spy). "I'm trying to do something fun and creative with my time because SAG is on strike, and I can't go back to work.

"And I can't even talk about work, so if all y'all [are] trying to send me messages asking about work-related things, I can't answer you, and I'm really sorry about that. I can't post anything, I can't promote anything. It's very weird.

The 41-year-old continued: "I'm not usually someone who likes to do a lot of promotion, just because it can be daunting and stressful to do interviews. I'm always like, 'Am I going to say the wrong thing or the right thing' and all these people are looking at me. So I'm trying to do cooking because that's what I love to do," she concluded.

In May, Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope McCrea in the drama, posted a status update on her social media, assuring fans that filming would begin "once the strike is settled."