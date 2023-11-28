'Virgin River' Star Martin Henderson Opens up About Heartbreaking Loss

Virgin River star Martin Henderson recently opened up about a heartbreaking loss he experienced. Taking to Instagram, Henderson shared a photo of his late dog Sammy, and explained that the pup passed away roughly a year and a half ago. He also shared that the loss of his beloved friend has been very hard.

"Many people ask me where Sammy is. I've mentioned before that he sadly passed away two summers ago," Henderson wrote in the post's caption. "Been a big empty space in my life since which I've managed to fill with a huge amount of gratitude for the blessing he was in my life and all the love we shared." The Netflix acter added, "I haven't felt much like interacting with dogs since case it still hurts me a lot to come close to what I've lost since his passing but I must be healing because this little bundle of fur and sweetness was a joy to snuggle.

The post has received a lot of comments from supportive followers, with the PETA organization writing, "Losing our companion animals is never easy, and we should take all the time we need until we're ready to let another into our lives. But we're so happy to hear that you're progressing in your journey of healing, and we wish the best for you going forward too... Sammy forever."

Another person added, "Aaah Martin that fur baby looks so [cozy] in your arms and you're enjoying the cuddle too! 🐶 I often wondered how you were coping without Sammy. He was such a big part of your life! They get into your heart! Our lab/boxer cross Judy was a huge part of all our lives here especially the children's! She was in the thick of all the fun and they loved her to bits! She brought us all such joy! Maybe it's time to have another snuggler in YOUR life again Martin! They bring such happiness and love."

One other fan offered, "Is excruciatingly tough to bear... I have wondered many a time how you have been coping .. nothing is private for you so that makes it even much harder to heal... its a relief to finally get to the stage of enjoying the memories with less pain and sorrow... so I wish you well on the journey back to maybe getting a new BFF furbaby ..this pic makes it look promising ..thank you so much for sharing.. us fans care so much xxx."