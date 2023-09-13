Major 'Virgin River' Character Leaves in Season 5

There is one fewer resident in Virgin River. When the hit Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson-starring Netflix original series returned to the streamer last week, fans were left devastated when one major character left the small Northern California town. Warning: This post contains spoilers for Virgin River Season 5.

In the premiere episode, "A Second Chance," Lexa Doig's Paige Lassiter decided to leave Virgin River. The character initially came to the small town while on the run from her abusive ex Wes (Steve Bacic), who was killed in an act of self-defense in a prior season, and his twin brother Vince (also Bacic), now seeking revenge for his brother's death. Picking up after the events of Season 4, which saw Paige and Preacher (Colin Lawrence) having a tense altercation with Vince, Paige fears reprisal. However, her fears go away when Vince is arrested by Mike (Marco Grazzini) and the charges against her are dropped. Although Preacher tells her, "You don't have to run anymore," Paige tells him, "I know I don't have to run anymore, but I can't stay." Paige ultimately leaves town and takes her son Christopher (Chase Petriw).

Paige does not make an appearance after the first episode of Season 5, and it remains unclear if the character has left the show for good or if she will return in later episodes. The character's storyline continues into the second book on which the show is based and finds Paige and Preacher getting together, but it is unclear if Netflix will adapt that storyline for the show. Pure Wow also notes that the final episodes of Season 5 Part One sparked some hope among fans that Paige could return. During one of the later episodes, Kaia received a call that a body was found in the aftermath of the wildfire, with some fans believing it could Paige's ex, whom she buried with the help of Preacher. If Preacher were to become a suspect, Paige might return to Virgin River.

Fans will ultimately have to wait to see if Doig and her character have left Virgin River for good or if they will return. Following the premiere of Season 5 Part One on Sept. 7, the final two holiday episodes of Season 5 are scheduled to drop on Nov. 30. Virgin River has also already been renewed for Season 6.