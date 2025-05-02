8 Best TV Shows Hulu Just Added for May 2025

Spring has sprung, and Hulu‘s programming lineup is blooming with fresh content to keep subscribers glued to their screens during those unpredictable May showers. The streaming platform has unveiled an impressive roster of new and returning series spanning multiple genres – from nail-biting competition shows to scandalous reality TV and thought-provoking dramas. Whether you’re seeking intellectual stimulation, mindless entertainment, or something in between, Hulu’s May offerings deliver compelling viewing options for every taste preference.

1. Jeopardy! Masters (May 1)

Brain power takes center stage as Jeopardy! Masters returns for its third season on May 1. Hosted by trivia legend Ken Jennings, this tournament of champions features elite contestants, including Victoria Groce, Yogesh Raut, and Brad Rutter, competing for intellectual supremacy. This elevated version of America’s favorite quiz show puts the smartest players against each other in a high-stakes battle of knowledge that makes regular Jeopardy! look like child’s play. Perfect viewing for anyone who enjoys shouting answers at their television while secretly wondering if they could survive even a single round against these mental giants.

2. Murder Has Two Faces (May 6)

True crime enthusiasts should mark their calendars for May 6 when Murder Has Two Faces premieres. This three-part documentary series from ABC News Studios, hosted by Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, examines lesser-known murder cases with eerie similarities to high-profile killings that dominated national headlines. By exploring these “shadow cases” that mirror infamous murders like those of Laci Peterson and Chandra Levy, the series offers fresh perspectives on how certain crimes capture public imagination while others fade into obscurity despite striking parallels.

3. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Season 2) – May 15

Following its scandalous debut season that set social media ablaze, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returns on May 15 for a second helping of controversy. The show that began as a glimpse into the lives of Mormon mom influencers quickly spiraled into a shocking soft-swinging scandal that captivated TikTok users nationwide. Season 2 promises to delve deeper into the aftermath of these revelations with an original swinger from the infamous event making a surprise return, threatening to unravel friendships with new secrets and allegations.

4. Undercover Billionaire (Season 2) – May 15

Can a self-made tycoon create a million-dollar business from scratch in just 90 days? That’s the premise behind Undercover Billionaire, which joins Hulu’s library on May 15. Season 2 follows entrepreneur Glenn Stearns as he’s dropped into an unfamiliar town without contacts or resources, challenging him to build a successful enterprise from nothing. Beyond the entertaining spectacle of watching someone navigate extreme business constraints, the show offers practical entrepreneurial wisdom gleaned from decades of real-world experience.

5. My Strange Addiction (Seasons 5 and 6) – May 15

For those fascinated by the outer boundaries of human behavior, Seasons 5 and 6 of My Strange Addiction arrive on May 15. Each half-hour episode profiles two adults with unusual and often bizarre compulsions that have taken over their lives. From eating toilet paper to drinking nail polish, these compulsions simultaneously horrify and captivate viewers. While undeniably sensationalistic, the series provides a window into psychological complexities that drive extreme behaviors.

6. Nine Perfect Strangers (Season 2) – May 21

Nicole Kidman returns as the enigmatic wellness guru Masha Dmitrichenko in the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers, premiering May 21. This installment transports the action from Australia to the Austrian Alps, where nine new guests arrive for what they believe will be a restorative retreat, but quickly transforms into something far more intense. With an impressive ensemble cast including Murray Bartlett, Christine Baranski, Annie Murphy, Henry Golding, and Mark Strong, the show continues its exploration of healing, trauma, and the lengths people will go to transform their lives. Fans of The White Lotus will appreciate the similar premise of privileged individuals facing unexpected challenges in a luxurious setting.

7. Nine Puzzles (Season 1) – May 21

Mystery enthusiasts get a double dose on May 21 with the premiere of Korean crime thriller Nine Puzzles. The series follows criminal profiler Yoon Ena (Kim Da-mi), who must reluctantly partner with investigator Kim Hanseam (Son Suk-ku) – the very man who once suspected her of murdering her uncle. Their uneasy alliance forms when a serial killer begins leaving behind puzzle pieces reminiscent of evidence from Ena’s uncle’s unsolved case a decade earlier. With its combination of psychological suspense and complicated character dynamics, this series offers a fresh addition to Hulu’s international thriller lineup.

8. Adults (Season 1) – May 29

Rounding out May’s offerings is Adults, an FX original comedy arriving on May 29. This ensemble show follows five twentysomething roommates navigating the awkward transition from youth to responsibility while sharing everything from meals to minor breakdowns in a childhood home. Created by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, the series provides an honest and hilariously unfiltered look at the messy reality of early adulthood when you’re technically grown but still figuring out how to function as a responsible person. With comparisons to shows like New Girl and Friends but updated for today’s economic realities, Adults speaks directly to the challenges facing young people attempting to establish themselves in an increasingly complicated world.