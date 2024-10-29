8 Best Horror Movies to Stream on Hulu This Halloween Season

Looking for a scary movie this October? Look no further than Hulu! Subscribers getting ready to cozy up on the couch and dim the lights for a Halloween movie marathon can delve deep into Hulu’s surprisingly impressive and deep catalog of horror films.

The Disney-backed streamer has put an emphasis on the horror genre in recent years, even going so far as to do away with its former “horror and suspense” category to dedicate a complete standalone category on its platform to the genre. That category grows monthly with new arrivals, and features a mix of beloved classics like The Sixth Sense, recent hits like Barbarian and Late Night with the Devil, and even Hulu originals, such as the recent Kaitlyn Dever-starring flick No One Will Save You.

Watching the roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $9.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu’s ad-free tier priced at $18.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see what movies you should be adding to your 2024 Halloween must-watch list.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Runtime: 1 hour, 39 minutes

Starring: Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Botswick

Synopsis: “A newly engaged couple break down and spend the night at the mansion home of Dr. Frank-N-Furter.”

Hellraiser (2022)

Runtime: 2 hours

Starring: Odessa A’zion, Jamie Clayton, Adam Faison

Synopsis: “A reinvention of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic from director David Bruckner in which a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.”

Late Night With the Devil

Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes

Starring: David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss, Fayssal Bazzi, Ingrid Torelli, Rhys Auteri, Georgina Haig, and Josh Quong Tart

Synopsis: “A live television broadcast of a popular late night talk show in 1977

goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation’s living rooms.”

Barbarian

Runtime: 1 hour, 43 minutes

Starring: Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long

Synopsis: “A woman agrees to split her Airbnb rental for a night with a mysterious

male guest, setting off a nightmarish twist of events.”

The Sixth Sense

Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes

Starring: Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment, Toni Collette, and Olivia Williams

Synopsis: “A troubled child psychiatrist comes to the aid of a little boy with a ghostly curse: he sees dead people. From M. Night Shyamalan comes this terrifying horror classic — one of the scariest ghost films ever made — starring Bruce Willis as the dedicated doctor who deals with his own demons while trying to determine if the boy is delusional … or if he’s really seeing ghosts.”

The Menu

Runtime: 2 hour, 47 minutes

Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult

Synopsis: “Shocking surprises await a couple when they travel to a coastal island to sample a chef’s lavish menu at an exclusive restaurant.”

No One Will Save You

Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes

Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Zack Duhame, Ginger Cressman, Geraldine Singer, and Rose Bianca Grue

Synopsis: “In this captivating sci-fi psychological thriller, a young woman who’s been alienated from her community finds herself in an action-packed face-off with a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past.”

Little Monsters

Runtime: 1 hour, 39 minutes

Starring: Lupita Nyong’o, Alexander England, Josh Gad, Diesel La Torraca, Stephen Peacocke

Synopsis: “A film dedicated to all the kindergarten teachers who motivate children to learn, instill them with confidence and stop them from being devoured by zombies.”

Honorable Mentions

Infinity Pool

Run

Hatching

Prey

The First Omen

Ma

The Omen

Ready or Not

Us