6 Chucky Movies Returning to Netflix in August

Chucky Season 4 may still be in limbo, but fans of the Child's Play franchise can take some solace in the fact that the films are about to get a bit easier to watch. Beginning on Thursday, Aug. 1, the majority of the franchise will be available to stream in a single place, with six of the eight Child's Play movies coming to Netflix next month.

Available to stream on Netflix next month will be Bride of Chucky, Child's Play 2, Child's Play 3, Cult of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Seed of Chucky. The additions were confirmed in Netflix's August 2024 content lineup, which includes other spooky titles like Ti West's Pearl, Monster House, and more. Notably missing from the lineup, however, is the original 1988 Child's Play film and the 2019 reboot. The original film is available to stream with MGM+ subscription, with both the 1988 movie and its 2019 reboot also available to rent on platforms including Amazon's Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, and Google Play Movies.

One of the most prominent slasher franchises alongside others like Halloween and Scream, the Don Mancini-created Child's Play franchise got its start in 1988. The franchise centers around Charles Lee "Chucky" Ray, a serial killer known as the "Lakeshore Strangler who avoids going to Hell by transferring his soul inside a "Good Guy doll" toy following a voodoo ritual.

The original film was followed by six others between 1990 and 2017, all written by Mancini and produced by Krischner with Brad Dourif voicing Chucky. In 2019, United Artists Releasing and Orion Pictures released a remake of Child's Play, which grossed $44.9 million worldwide and was written by Tyler Burton Smith and directed by Lars Klevberg, with Mark Hamill voicing Chucky.

The franchise also spawned a TV series, Chucky, that premiered simultaneously on Syfy and the USA Network in 2021. Serving as a sequel to Cult of Chucky, the series follows 14-year-old Jake Wheeler, who buys a Good Guy doll at a yard sale, unaware that the soul of serial killer Charles Lee Ray possesses it. Dourif reprised his role as the voice of the title character, with Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Jennifer Tilly, and Billy Boyd also reprising their roles from previous films. Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Teo Briones, and Devon Sawa also star.

The series wrapped its third season in May, but there has been no word on a fourth season. Recently speaking to The Direct, Mancini said "there's very little I can say about that. I can't tell you my idea for Season 4, but I'm really excited about it. I already pitched it to the network. So fingers crossed because it's something I really like to do."