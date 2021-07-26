'Chucky' Throws Small Town Into Chaos With First Trailer of 'Child's Play' Spinoff Series

✖

The new Child's Play spinoff series, Chucky, finally has a full-length trailer, and it wastes no time showing how the deadly doll hurls a small town into chaos with his sinister shenanigans. In the trailer, we meet Jake, a teenage "retro" memorabilia collector who picks up a Good Guy doll from a yard sale. Little does he know, the miniature mannequin is possessed by the spirit of a serial killer and is about to become both his best friends and his worst enemy.

After Chucky begins to get revenge on Jake's bullies, both young and old, "everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town's deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets." At the same time, however, "friends and foes from Chucky's past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster." The new series premieres on SYFY and USA Network on Oc. 12 at 10 p.m. ET.

The new series was created and developed by Chucky creator Don Mancini, who is the showrunner for the project. Iconic Chucky star Brad Dourif was previously announced as returning to voice the evil doll in the new series. Mancini and Douriff have been working together on Child's Play films since the first was released in 1988. Since then, Mancini has been the screenwriter on every Chucky film, with Douriff voicing the murderous marionette in each, as well as playing Charles Lee Ray, the vicious killer who uses voodoo to transfer his soul into the "Good Guy" doll that is Chucky. C

Child's Play 2 (1990), Child's Play 3 (1991), Bride of Chucky (1998), Seed of Chucky (2004), Curse of Chucky (2013), and Cult of Chucky (2017), are all the direct sequels of the original film. In 2019, United Artists and Orion Pictures release Child's Play, a re-imagining of the original film, which is not connected to the main franchise's storyline. Neither Mancini nor Douriff was involved with the production of that film.

In 2013, Douriff's daughter, Fiona, joined him in the franchise, playing Nica Pierce in both Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky. While speaking to Forbes' Scott Mendelson in 2017, Mancini was asked what his favorite of the Chucky sequels as and the filmmaker replied, "Can I say two? It would be Bride of Chucky and Curse of Chucky." He explained that the addition of Jennifer Tilly in Bride of Chucky and Fiona in Curse of Chucky made both of those films wonderful reinventions for the iconic franchise.