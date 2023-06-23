Bryan Cranston Working on Script for 'Malcolm in the Middle' Reunion

Bryan Cranston is eager to bring back Malcolm in the Middle, and he's even working on the script! The actor, who starred in the Fox sitcom for its seven-season run in the early 2000s, has been teasing a revival of some sort going back years. Even Frankie Muniz admitted there was a revival in the works as recent as last year. Now his on-screen dad has confessed on Watch What Happens Live, via Entertainment Tonight, that there will be something planned for the beloved series.

"Yes, I would say that on a scale of 1-10, I'd say an 8 that we'll do a reunion, movie, or show or something," Cranston shared. "And yes, we have been working on concepts of story, plots, and things like that."

A revival of Malcolm in the Middle is definitely long overdue, as the series ended back in 2006. It's clear that people are interested in bringing it back, one way or another, and this would definitely be the prime time to do it. There are so many shows that are getting a new chance at life, whether in the form of a prequel, sequel, spinoff, reboot, or revival. While there are some sitcoms that should be rebooted by Netflix, Malcolm in the Middle is a clear choice.

In case you need a refresher, the dark-humored family comedy followed a dysfunctional lower-middle-class family. Frankie Muniz, Jane Kaczmarek, Bryan Cranston, Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield, Erik Per Sullivan, and Catherine Lloyd Burns starred in the sitcom, which was created by Linwood Boomer, who served as executive producer alongside Matthew Carlson. Malcolm in the Middle ran for seven seasons and 151 episodes from January 2000 to May 2006.

A Malcolm in the Middle revival has been in discussion for quite some time now, but it sounds like it's finally started to get some action. Though even with a script, there's, unfortunately, no guarantee that anything will happen. However, Malcolm in the Middle is definitely still beloved today, especially with fans old and new discovering it on streaming services like Hulu. If a full-fledged script is able to come out of this, there's a good chance something will come about, whether it's a show or just a movie. Fans will have to wait and see what happens, but since they have been waiting since 2006 for something more, waiting a little bit longer won't hurt.