5 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix This Week (June 23)

A new week of streaming has arrived at Netflix!

This week, the streaming giant is crossing five more titles off the July 2025 content list, and they are all Netflix originals.

Highlighting this week’s roster of must-watch content is the third and final season of Squid Game. The hit South Korean thriller, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, is set to return for its final game on Friday. Also streaming this week is a new installment of Netflix’s Trainwreck docuseries, this week’s episode chronicling the Carnival Sunrise’s infamous ill-fated 2013 voyage that became known as the “Poop Cruise” incident. Other titles arriving this week include Steph Tolev: Filth Queen, The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2, and Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 3.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Steph Tolev: Filth Queen

Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 23

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: “Bow down to the queen as fearlessly filthy Steph Tolev rules the stage with hilarious confessions, unfiltered dating stories and absurd observations.”

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise

Play video

Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 23

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “It was supposed to be a luxury cruise: a four day round trip from Galveston, Texas to Cozumel, Mexico. But for the 4,000 passengers and crew on board, the reality proves catastrophically different. After an engine room fire destroys electrical cables supplying the entire ship, the boat is left drifting with no power for propulsion, refrigeration, lighting, air-conditioning or… worst of all, flushing toilets.

Soon raw sewage leaks out all over the ship, food supplies start dwindling and passengers begin to revolt. As the cruise company races to control the fallout, a media frenzy ensues. Soon everyone is talking about ‘The Poop Cruise.’”

The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 2

Play video

Premiere Date: Wednesday, June 25

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Six couples put their love to the test by moving in with other partners. Are they ready for marriage — or is “the one” actually someone else?”

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 3

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, June 27

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: “The adventure continues for Liko and Roy as they travel the world in search of the remaining Six Hero Pokémon and the legendary land of Laqua. But to grow as Pokémon Trainers, a new challenge awaits — Tera Training! Journeying through Paldea, Liko, Roy and Dot must hone their Terastallization skills and battle the region’s powerful Gym Leaders. Then, Liko, Roy and the rest of the Rising Volt Tacklers resume their pursuit of the Six Heroes, including the black Rayquaza, as both they and the Explorers race to uncover the secrets behind Terapagos and finally find the path that will lead them to Laqua.”

Squid Game: Season 3

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, June 27

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players’ choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. The world eagerly awaits to see the grand finale written and directed by Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has vowed to bring the epic story to its deserved closure. Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed.”

What’s leaving this week?

Netflix will say goodbye to just a single title this week. The 1980 drama Ordinary People, starring Donald Sutherland, Mary Tyler Moore, Judd Hirsch, and Timothy Hutton, is scheduled to exit the streaming library on Thursday, marking the final June departure.