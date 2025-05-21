Everything Leaving Netflix in June 2025

It’s out with the old and in with the new at Netflix next month.

The streaming service just released its list of titles leaving its catalog in June 2025. Fans of GoodFellas, Ted, The Equalizer, and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!

Videos by PopCulture.com

While you’re mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in June 2025. Some exciting additions include Squid Game Season 3, Grey’s Anatomy Season 21, and FUBAR Season 2.

Leaving 6/1/25

Batman Begins

Beginners

Burlesque

Closer

Cult of Chucky

Daddy Day Care

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

Den of Thieves

From Prada to Nada

GoodFellas

Ma

Magic Mike XXL

Pride & Prejudice

Ted

Ted 2

Two Weeks Notice

Leaving 6/11/25

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story

Trap

Leaving 6/14/25

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Leaving 6/16/25

The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Leaving 6/17/25

Carol

Leaving 6/19/25

Migration

Leaving 6/21/25

American Sniper

Leaving 6/22/25

Brain on Fire

Leaving 6/26/25

Ordinary People

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you’re waiting for the new titles coming in June, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

Photo Credit: Netflix

Big Mouth Season 8

Netflix’s long-running adult animated series Big Mouth returned for its eight and final season in May. Created by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, who used their childhood as inspiration for the stories, the hit show follows friends and their hormones manifested as monsters as they navigate adolescence and coming of age.

In Season 8, now streaming, the group of friends are growing up and entering high school, and facing all of the obstacles that come with it – “driving, drugs, sexual inexperience, enthusiastic consent, porn and the teenage mind, cancel culture, their changing bodies, and (in the end) fear of the looming future.”

Photo Credit: Brendan O’Callaghan/Courtesy of Netflix

A Deadly American Marriage

One of the latest titles to Netflix’s critically-acclaimed and ever-growing true crime lineup, A Deadly American Marriage explores the death of Jason Corbett, a father of two who was killed in 2015, as well as the subsequent trial that found his wife Molly Martens and her father, Thomas Martens, s guilty of second-degree murder. The documentary features interviews with Jason’s family, including his wife and children, as it attempts to uncover the real story behind his brutal death.

A Deadly American Marriage is now streaming on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix

Fear Street: Prom Queen

Netflix subscribers can take a trip back to Shadyside in the streamer’s newest Fear Street installment, Fear Street: Prom Queen. Based on R.L. Stine’s 1992 Fear Street novel The Prom Queen, the new horror flick is set during prom season at Shadyside High in 1988, a time when “the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown.” But when outsider Lori is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.

The film joined the Netflix lineup May 23, nearly four years after the three-week summer debut event of Fear Street: Part One – 1994, Fear Street: Part Two – 1978, and Fear Street: Part Three – 1666.