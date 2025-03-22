4 Stars Join ‘Prison Break’ Reboot — Including 2 ‘Mayans M.C.’ Actors

The Prison Break reboot at Hulu is expanding its cast once more. Four more actors have joined the drama, according to Deadline, and two of them were on Mayans M.C.

Hulu recently picked up the pilot for a new Prison Break series from Elgin James and 20th Television, and while it’s not expected to involve any original stars, the new cast is already proving to be a good one.

The four new additions join recently announced leads Emily Browning, Lukas Gage, and Drake Rodger. The new series will be set within the same universe as the Fox drama, but James’ version will be its own series. A Prison Break reboot was first announced to be in the works in 2023 before Hulu picked it up last December. James will executive produce under his Sierra Drive production banner. Original Prison Break EPs Dawn Olmstead, creator Paul Scheuring, Marty Adelstein, and Neal Moritz also executive produce.

Clayton Cardenas

Known as Angel Reyes on Mayans M.C., Clayton Cardenas has been cast in a series regular role, portraying Ghost, a “ruthlessly dangerous inmate at one of the deadliest prisons in America.” Cardenas reunites with James, who co-created Mayans M.C.

Cardenas can most recently be seen in Mayor Kingstown and The Cleaning Lady, with other credits including Law & Order: SVU, FBI, S.W.A.T., American Crime, and Out the Box.

JR Bourne

Cardenas’ fellow Mayans M.C. co-star JR Bourne has also been cast in a series regular role in the new reboot as Junior, a “mentally unstable lone survivor of a decades-old prison break that devastated the town. On Mayans M.C., Bourne recurred as Isaac, beginning with Season 3.

Along with Mayans M.C., he is also best known for his role as Chris Argent in the MTV supernatural drama Teen Wolf, reprising the role for Teen Wolf: The Movie in 2023. He also starred in the final two seasons of The CW’s The 100 as Sheidheda and Russell Lightbourne VII. Other credits include On the Verge, Miracle Desert, Somewhere Between, Outcast, Arrow, Suits, and Revenge, among others.

Georgie Flores

Georgie Flores, who can most recently be seen in the film Kappa Kappa Die, will play Andrea, “one of the female cadets training to be a Corrections Officer at one of the deadliest prisons in America.” The series regular role marks Flores’ first acting job since starring in Kappa Kappa Die in 2020.

She previously starred in the Freeform drama Famous in Love, with other credits including Cactus Boy, Into the Dark, Dumplin’, CSI, and Big Time Rush, among others.

Myles Bullock

Recently seen in the Peacock period drama Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist as Willie Black, Myles Bullock is set to portray Darius “Red” Lewis, “an inmate at one of the deadliest prisons in America” in a series regular role.

Other credits include The Victor Staples Show, BMF, Marvel’s Runaways, Criminal Minds, and S.W.A.T., among others.