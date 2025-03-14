‘Prison Break’ Reboot Adds 3 to Cast

Hulu’s Prison Break reboot is getting off the ground. Three actors have been cast in the upcoming pilot.

It was announced in December that Mayans M.C. co-creator Elgin James and 20th Television were developing a new reboot of the Fox crime drama at Hulu. Variety now reports the series has landed its new series regulars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Emily Browning (Class of ’07), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), and Drake Rodger (The Winchesters) have been tapped to lead the pilot, which is set in the same world as the original Prison Break. Browning has been cast as Cassidy Collins, “an ex-soldier turned corrections officer takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America.” Gage will play Jackson, “a politician from a well-to-do background in his first congressional campaign.” And Rodger will play Tommy, “an inmate at one of the deadliest prisons in America, incarcerated ten years ago.”

Don Arnold/WireImage // Taylor Hill/FilmMagic // Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Paramount+

While exact plot details have not yet been announced, the new show will be telling new stories with new characters, as evidenced by this new group. Original Prison Break stars, such as Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell, among others, are not expected to reprise their roles, but it’s possible things could change.

Prison Break ran for four seasons from 2005 to 2009 and was briefly revived in 2017 for Season 5. Purcell and Miller led the ensemble cast that also included Amaury Nolasco, Robert Knepper, Robin Tunney, Peter Stormare, Marshall Allman, Wade Williams, Sarah Wayne Callies, Paul Adelstein, Rockmond Dunbar, William Fichtner, Chris Vance, Robert Wisdom, Danay Garcia, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, Michael Rapaport, Mark Feuerstein, Inbar Lavi, and Augustus Prew.

Browning can most recently be seen in the film One More Shot, as well as the Amazon comedy series Class of ’07. Gage can be seen in the dark comedy film Companion with Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid and the 2024 psychological thriller Smile 2, as well as Dead Boy Detectives and Road House. Rodger starred in the short-lived Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters and can most recently be seen in the Taylor Sheridan drama Landman.

It’s likely more details on the reboot, including the story, will be announced later, as well as more casting. It should be interesting to see how this new series will do if it gets past the pilot stages, but for now, all episodes of Prison Break are streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+.