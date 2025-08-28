4 Minions Movies Are in Netflix’s Top 10 Right Now

Netflix subscribers are going bananas for the Minions!

Not one, but four films featuring the beloved yellow troublemakers have hit the streamer’s Top 10 in the Kids and Family category as of Aug. 28 — and they’re all available to watch para tu!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep reading for a positively villainous breakdown of all the Minion offerings charting on Netflix now:

1. Despicable Me (2010)

Play video

Meet the Minions! The first Despicable Me film, which features the debut of the little yellow creatures, is coming in at No. 7 in the Kids and Family chart.

Supervillain Gru and his trusty Minions formulate a plan to steal the moon after rival villain Vector steals the Great Pyramid of Giza, but Gru’s plans will have to change when he becomes the adoptive father to three orphan girls.

2. Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Play video

There’s more Minion madness to come in Despicable Me 2, which has hit No. 4 on Netflix’s Kids and Family chart and No. 9 on its overall chart.

Gru may consider himself a retired supervillain after becoming a father of three, but he and his Minions are getting back into the game when secret agent Lucy Wilde pulls them into the theft of a powerful mutagen that turns Minions evil…and purple.

3. Minions (2015)

Play video

The breakout stars of the Despicable Me series finally take top billing in this prequel film, which chronicles eons of Minion history and sits at No. 9 on Netflix’s Kids and Family chart.

Follow along as the Minions search for evil boss after evil boss throughout history, despite their habit of accidentally offing their leaders. Hilarity ensues!

4. Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Play video

The Minions return for more chaos in Despicable Me 4, the most recent film in the franchise that’s hit No. 6 on Netflix’s Kids and Family chart.

In the fourth Despicable Me installment, Gru is forced into hiding when his old rival, Maxime Le Mal, seeks revenge. Meanwhile, the Minions get a taste of the superhero life when a group of them form the Mega Minions.