Netflix’s No. 1 Movie for Families Shouldn’t Be Surprising

Netflix’s current #1 family movie shouldn’t be much of a surprise to anyone.

The streamer’s top family movie is also Netflix’s most popular movie of all time, as they announced yesterday.

The all-ages animated hit KPop Demon Hunters is running away with every record Netflix has ever had, with a massive 236 million views since it released on June 20.

That makes it Netflix’s most popular movie of all time—already passing up the previous record holder, the espionage comedy Red Notice, in just over two months.

KPop Demon Hunters is about a K-pop girl group who secretly spends their nights hunting down all sorts of supernatural creatures threatening the world. While doing their evening rounds, they discover a rival boy band known as the Saja Boys are secretly demons.

The movie’s been well received since its release for its story and sense of humor. The soundtrack, especially, is a global hit, with several of its songs climbing to top-10 positions on the Billboard charts. Hit track “Golden” has even made it all the way to #1.

Not only is KPop Demon Hunters the #1 family movie on the streamer right now, but the sing-along version is sitting at #2. You can stream both on Netflix right now.