3 TV Shows Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 13)

Netflix is checking even more titles off the June 2025 content list.
This weekend, the streamer is set to add three new series, including two Netflix originals and one of the biggest network medical dramas, to its streaming library.
Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 3
Premiere Date: Friday, June 13
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “When Mo and Veronica’s unnatural deal with the Mermaid comes back to haunt them once more, the price is too high, and the Masire family must find a way to finally reverse and get rid of the curse from the family lineage once and forever.”
Too Hot to Handle: Spain
Premiere Date: Friday, June 13
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “A group of flirty Spanish singles expect sun, parties and steamy hookups, but they quickly learn that winning €100,000 requires giving up sex completely.”
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21
Premiere Date: Saturday, June 14
Type: Licensed Series
Synopsis: “Intern (and eventual resident) Meredith Grey finds herself caught up in personal and professional passions with fellow doctors at a Seattle hospital.”
What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?
Netflix’s streaming library isn’t suffering any losses this weekend, but a few titles will be departing in the coming days.
Leaving 6/16/25
The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Leaving 6/17/25
Carol
Leaving 6/19/25
Migration
Leaving 6/21/25
American Sniper
Leaving 6/22/25
Brain on Fire
What was added this week?
Avail. 6/9/25
The Creature Cases: Chapter 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 6/10/25
Families Like Ours (DK) — NETFLIX SERIES
Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 6/11/25
Aniela (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
Cheers to Life (BR) — NETFLIX FILM
Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. (FR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Our Times (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 6/12/25
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 2
Plane
FUBAR: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES