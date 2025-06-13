3 TV Shows Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 13)

Netflix is checking even more titles off the June 2025 content list.

This weekend, the streamer is set to add three new series, including two Netflix originals and one of the biggest network medical dramas, to its streaming library.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 3

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, June 13

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “When Mo and Veronica’s unnatural deal with the Mermaid comes back to haunt them once more, the price is too high, and the Masire family must find a way to finally reverse and get rid of the curse from the family lineage once and forever.”

Too Hot to Handle: Spain

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, June 13

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “A group of flirty Spanish singles expect sun, parties and steamy hookups, but they quickly learn that winning €100,000 requires giving up sex completely.”

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21

Play video

Premiere Date: Saturday, June 14

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: “Intern (and eventual resident) Meredith Grey finds herself caught up in personal and professional passions with fellow doctors at a Seattle hospital.”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Netflix’s streaming library isn’t suffering any losses this weekend, but a few titles will be departing in the coming days.

Leaving 6/16/25

The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Leaving 6/17/25

Carol

Leaving 6/19/25

Migration

Leaving 6/21/25

American Sniper

Leaving 6/22/25

Brain on Fire

What was added this week?

Avail. 6/9/25

The Creature Cases: Chapter 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 6/10/25

Families Like Ours (DK) — NETFLIX SERIES

Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 6/11/25

Aniela (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Cheers to Life (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. (FR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Our Times (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 6/12/25

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 2

Plane

FUBAR: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES