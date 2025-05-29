3 Movies to Add to Your Netflix Watchlist Before They Leave in June

Netflix’s streaming library is constantly changing, and with the arrival of new monthly additions also comes a few losses.

Although the streaming giant is set to add everything from the third and final season of Squid Game to FUBAR Season 2 next month, more than two dozen others are set to exit Netflix in June 2025, meaning subscribers are running out of time to watch some major hits. These are the three movies you should add to you watchlist before they disappear from Netflix in June 2025.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Goodfellas (June 1)

Widely regarded as one of the best movies ever made, Martin Scorsese’ Goodfellas’ time on Netflix is quickly coming to an end. The film, which holds a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score and won numerous awards, is set to leave Netflix Sunday.

Based on Nicholas Pileggi’s 1985 nonfiction book Wiseguy, the 1990 biographical gangster film chronicles the life of Mafia associate Henry Hill, portrayed by Ray Liotta, who goes from big-time wiseguy to federal witness. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco, and Paul Sorvino.

Trap (June 11)

After arriving on Netflix in March, M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film Trap is getting ready to bow out. The psychological thriller, starring Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Night Shyamalan, Hayley Mills, and Alison Pill, is scheduled to leave Netflix on Wednesday, June 11.

The movie stars Hartnett as Cooper, a firefighter and loving father who also harbors a sinister secret: he is The Butcher, a serial killer tied to at least 12 victims. When he takes his daughter to a pop concert, his cover is at risk of being blown when he discovers it’s actually a trap orchestrated by the FBI to capture the serial killer.

Although the movie was mostly met with mixed reviews, it was praised for its “tense atmosphere” and “strong central performance.”

Migration (June 19)

One of Illumination’s freshly-rated, star-studded animated films is about to get the boot from Netflix. Migration, the 2023 animated film about a family of ducks who try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime, will fly out of Netflix’s streaming catalog on Thursday, June 19.

More than just a fun, family-friendly storyline, the movie also features an A-list voice cast which includes Awkwafina, Elizabeth Banks, Danny DeVito, Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kumail Nanjiani.