Everything Coming to Max in April 2025

April is just around the corner, which means a long roster of new titles will be springing up in the Max streaming library.

As the streamer makes the final additions from its March content list, Max has released the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup next month.

The most anticipated title of the month is undoubtedly The Last of Us. The hit Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring series is set to return for its second season on April 13, with Kaitlyn Dever joining the cast as Abby. Also returning to screens next month will be The Rehearsal, back for Season 2, and the Emmy-winning Max Original comedy Hacks, which will debut its fourth season.

April will also bring plenty of fan-favorite movies to the streaming service, including Babygirl, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Sixteen Candles, The Terminator, and A24’s Y2K.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $16.99 a month ($169.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The “ultimate” ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $20.99 a month ($209.99/year).

April 1

A Kind of Murder

A Stolen Life

Aftersun

All I See Is You

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

April in Paris

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Black Death

Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery (ID)

Chopped After Hours, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

Chopped Junior, Food Network, Seasons 6 & 7 (Food Network)

Chopped Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)

Deception

Doubling Down with the Derricos, Seasons 1-3 (TLC)

Drinking Buddies

Edge of the City

Expedition Unknown, Season 1 (Discovery)

Friday

Friday After Next

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Season 2 (Discovery)

House Hunters Ho Ho Home, Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters Renovation, Season 10 (HGTV)

I’ll See You in My Dreams

In This Our Life

It’s Love I’m After

Jezebel

Jimmy the Gent

Juarez

June Bride

Kid Galahad

Land of the Lost (2009)

Little Men

Logan

Lucky Me

Lullaby of Broadway

Marked Woman

Moonshiners: American Spirit (Discovery)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 3 (Discovery)

Moonshiners: Whiskey Business, Season 1 (Discovery)

Mr. Nobody

Mr. Nobody: Extended Director’s Cut

Mr. Skeffington

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Seasons 6 – 9 (TLC)

My Dream is Yours

My Golden Days

Naked and Afraid, Season 14 (Discovery)

Next Friday

Nobody Walks

Now, Voyager

Old Acquaintance

On Moonlight Bay

Panama Hattie

Parachute Jumper

Payment on Demand

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Romance on the High Seas

Satan Met a Lady

Severance (2007)

Sixteen Candles

Special Agent

Stampede

Station West

Storm Warning

Suspicion

Tea for Two

That Certain Woman

The Biggest Little Farm

The Double

The Old Maid

The Prince

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex

The Star (1952)

The Terminator

The Tree of Life

The West Point Story

The Wild North

The Working Man

Three on a Match

Winter Meeting

Young Man with a Horn

April 2

Bateau Mouche: Sinking Justice, Season 1 (discovery+)

Ride of Your Life with Courtney Hansen, Season 2 (discovery+)

April 3

Fix My Frankenhouse, Season 2 (HGTV)

HOP, Season 1C (Max Original)

April 4

Y2K (A24)

April 5

HGTV Smart Home 2025 (HGTV)

April 6

Iyanu, Season 1A (Cartoon Network)

Lazarus, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

April 7

2073

Barney’s World, Season 1C

April 8

90 Day Diaries, Season 6 (TLC)

April 9

All Access PD: Grand Rapids, Season 1 (ID)

April 10

Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Season 2B (Max Original)

Hacks, Season 4 (Max Original)

April 13

The Last of Us, Season 2 (HBO Original)

April 15

Rock The Block, Season 6 (HGTV)

April 16

100 Day Dream Home, Season 6 (HGTV)

Fist Fight

April 17

Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale: Block Party (Max Original)

Ghost Adventures, Season 29 (Discovery)

April 18

Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

April 19

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2D (Cartoon Network)

Impractical Jokers, Season 11B (truTV)

Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery)

Sal Vulcano: Terrified

April 20

The Rehearsal, Season 2 (HBO Original)

April 21

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 6 (Animal Planet)

April 22

Love It or List It, Season 20 (HGTV)

Planet Earth III, Season 3 (discovery +)

April 24

Life of the Party

April 25

Babygirl (A24)

April 28

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 2 (Food Network)

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 2 (ID)

Filthy Fortunes, Season 1 (Discovery)

April 29

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 6 (Discovery)

April 30

Castle Impossible, Season 1 (HGTV)

Polyfamily, Season 1 (TLC)

Twitter: Breaking the Bird, Season 1 (CNN)