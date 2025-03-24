Everything Coming to Max in April 2025

April is just around the corner, which means a long roster of new titles will be springing up in the Max streaming library.
As the streamer makes the final additions from its March content list, Max has released the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup next month.
The most anticipated title of the month is undoubtedly The Last of Us. The hit Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring series is set to return for its second season on April 13, with Kaitlyn Dever joining the cast as Abby. Also returning to screens next month will be The Rehearsal, back for Season 2, and the Emmy-winning Max Original comedy Hacks, which will debut its fourth season.
April will also bring plenty of fan-favorite movies to the streaming service, including Babygirl, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Sixteen Candles, The Terminator, and A24’s Y2K.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $16.99 a month ($169.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The “ultimate” ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $20.99 a month ($209.99/year).
April 1
A Kind of Murder
A Stolen Life
Aftersun
All I See Is You
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
April in Paris
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
Black Death
Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery (ID)
Chopped After Hours, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)
Chopped Junior, Food Network, Seasons 6 & 7 (Food Network)
Chopped Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)
Deception
Doubling Down with the Derricos, Seasons 1-3 (TLC)
Drinking Buddies
Edge of the City
Expedition Unknown, Season 1 (Discovery)
Friday
Friday After Next
Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Season 2 (Discovery)
House Hunters Ho Ho Home, Season 1 (HGTV)
House Hunters Renovation, Season 10 (HGTV)
I’ll See You in My Dreams
In This Our Life
It’s Love I’m After
Jezebel
Jimmy the Gent
Juarez
June Bride
Kid Galahad
Land of the Lost (2009)
Little Men
Logan
Lucky Me
Lullaby of Broadway
Marked Woman
Moonshiners: American Spirit (Discovery)
Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 3 (Discovery)
Moonshiners: Whiskey Business, Season 1 (Discovery)
Mr. Nobody
Mr. Nobody: Extended Director’s Cut
Mr. Skeffington
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Seasons 6 – 9 (TLC)
My Dream is Yours
My Golden Days
Naked and Afraid, Season 14 (Discovery)
Next Friday
Nobody Walks
Now, Voyager
Old Acquaintance
On Moonlight Bay
Panama Hattie
Parachute Jumper
Payment on Demand
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Romance on the High Seas
Satan Met a Lady
Severance (2007)
Sixteen Candles
Special Agent
Stampede
Station West
Storm Warning
Suspicion
Tea for Two
That Certain Woman
The Biggest Little Farm
The Double
The Old Maid
The Prince
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
The Star (1952)
The Terminator
The Tree of Life
The West Point Story
The Wild North
The Working Man
Three on a Match
Winter Meeting
Young Man with a Horn
April 2
Bateau Mouche: Sinking Justice, Season 1 (discovery+)
Ride of Your Life with Courtney Hansen, Season 2 (discovery+)
April 3
Fix My Frankenhouse, Season 2 (HGTV)
HOP, Season 1C (Max Original)
April 4
Y2K (A24)
April 5
HGTV Smart Home 2025 (HGTV)
April 6
Iyanu, Season 1A (Cartoon Network)
Lazarus, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
April 7
2073
Barney’s World, Season 1C
April 8
90 Day Diaries, Season 6 (TLC)
April 9
All Access PD: Grand Rapids, Season 1 (ID)
April 10
Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Season 2B (Max Original)
Hacks, Season 4 (Max Original)
April 13
The Last of Us, Season 2 (HBO Original)
April 15
Rock The Block, Season 6 (HGTV)
April 16
100 Day Dream Home, Season 6 (HGTV)
Fist Fight
April 17
Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale: Block Party (Max Original)
Ghost Adventures, Season 29 (Discovery)
April 18
Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
April 19
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2D (Cartoon Network)
Impractical Jokers, Season 11B (truTV)
Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery)
Sal Vulcano: Terrified
April 20
The Rehearsal, Season 2 (HBO Original)
April 21
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 6 (Animal Planet)
April 22
Love It or List It, Season 20 (HGTV)
Planet Earth III, Season 3 (discovery +)
April 24
Life of the Party
April 25
Babygirl (A24)
April 28
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 2 (Food Network)
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 2 (ID)
Filthy Fortunes, Season 1 (Discovery)
April 29
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 6 (Discovery)
April 30
Castle Impossible, Season 1 (HGTV)
Polyfamily, Season 1 (TLC)
Twitter: Breaking the Bird, Season 1 (CNN)