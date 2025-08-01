29 Movies and TV Series Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 1)

More than two dozen new titles will stream on Netflix this week.
Marking the first arrivals from the August 2025 content list, the long list of TV shows, movies, and Netflix originals includes everything from Groundhog Day to a new season of Netflix’s hit dating show Perfect Match.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the standard with ads plan ($7.99 per month), the standard plan ($17.99 per month), and the premium plan ($24.99 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
My Oxford Year
Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 1
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: “When Anna, an ambitious young American woman, sets out for Oxford University to fulfill a childhood dream, she has her life completely on track until she meets a charming and clever local who profoundly alters both of their lives.”
Perfect Match: Season 3
Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 1
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “Singles from the Netflix Reality Universe and beyond scheme and strategize their way to a lasting love connection in this spicy dating competition.”
Beyond the Bar
Premiere Date: Saturday, Aug. 2
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “A young, rookie lawyer with a strong sense of justice joins a top law firm — navigating the complex legal world under a cold, demanding mentor.”
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 8/1/25
American Pie
American Pie 2
Anaconda
Clueless
Dazed and Confused
The Departed
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fire Country: Season 2
Groundhog Day
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Megamind
Minions
Pawn Stars: Season 16
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Thirteen
Weird Science
Wet Hot American Summer
Wyatt Earp
What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?
Leaving 8/1/25
Conan the Destroyer
The Birds
The Breakfast Club
Dawn of the Dead
Dunkirk
Everest
Field of Dreams
For Love of the Game
Hitchcock
Holey Moley Seasons 1-4
The LEGO Movie
Lucy
Matilda
Mid90s
Psycho
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Sniper
Sniper: Ghost Shooter
Spanglish
The Town
The Wedding Planner
Ugly Betty Seasons 1-4
Uncle Buck
What was added this week?
Avail. 7/28/25
The Lazarus Project: Seasons 1-2
Avail. 7/29/25
Dusty Slay: Wet Heat — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
WWE: Unreal — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Avail. 7/30/25
Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Unspeakable Sins (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/31/25
An Honest Life (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
Glass Heart — NETFLIX SERIES
Leanne — NETFLIX SERIES
Marked (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Sandman: Season 2: Special Episode — NETFLIX SERIES