29 Movies and TV Series Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 1)

More than two dozen new titles will stream on Netflix this week.

Marking the first arrivals from the August 2025 content list, the long list of TV shows, movies, and Netflix originals includes everything from Groundhog Day to a new season of Netflix’s hit dating show Perfect Match.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the standard with ads plan ($7.99 per month), the standard plan ($17.99 per month), and the premium plan ($24.99 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

My Oxford Year

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 1

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “When Anna, an ambitious young American woman, sets out for Oxford University to fulfill a childhood dream, she has her life completely on track until she meets a charming and clever local who profoundly alters both of their lives.”

Perfect Match: Season 3

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 1

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Singles from the Netflix Reality Universe and beyond scheme and strategize their way to a lasting love connection in this spicy dating competition.”

Beyond the Bar

Play video

Premiere Date: Saturday, Aug. 2

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “A young, rookie lawyer with a strong sense of justice joins a top law firm — navigating the complex legal world under a cold, demanding mentor.”

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 8/1/25

American Pie

American Pie 2

Anaconda

Clueless

Dazed and Confused

The Departed

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fire Country: Season 2

Groundhog Day

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Megamind

Minions

Pawn Stars: Season 16

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Thirteen

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

Wyatt Earp

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Leaving 8/1/25

Conan the Destroyer

The Birds

The Breakfast Club

Dawn of the Dead

Dunkirk

Everest

Field of Dreams

For Love of the Game

Hitchcock

Holey Moley Seasons 1-4

The LEGO Movie

Lucy

Matilda

Mid90s

Psycho

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Sniper

Sniper: Ghost Shooter

Spanglish

The Town

The Wedding Planner

Ugly Betty Seasons 1-4

Uncle Buck

What was added this week?

Avail. 7/28/25

The Lazarus Project: Seasons 1-2

Avail. 7/29/25

Dusty Slay: Wet Heat — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

WWE: Unreal — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Avail. 7/30/25

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Unspeakable Sins (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/31/25

An Honest Life (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

Glass Heart — NETFLIX SERIES

Leanne — NETFLIX SERIES

Marked (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Sandman: Season 2: Special Episode — NETFLIX SERIES