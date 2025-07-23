40 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix in August 2025

As a new round of TV shows and movies prepare to make their way to Netflix in August 2025, the streamer is also getting ready to clear out some old titles from its library.

The streaming service just released its list of titles leaving its catalog next month. Fans of The Breakfast Club, Psycho, and Ugly Betty, as well as AMC shows like The Walking Dead The Ones Who Live and Kevin Can F**k Himself, and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!

While you’re mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in August 2025. Some exciting additions include the first episodes of Wednesday Season 2, Clueless, and Jurassic Park.

Leaving 8/1/25

Conan the Destroyer

The Birds

The Breakfast Club

Dawn of the Dead

Dunkirk

Everest

Field of Dreams

For Love of the Game

Hitchcock

Holey Moley Seasons 1-4

The LEGO Movie

Lucy

Matilda

Mid90s

Psycho

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Sniper

Sniper: Ghost Shooter

Spanglish

The Town

The Wedding Planner

Ugly Betty Seasons 1-4

Uncle Buck

Leaving 8/5/25

My Wife and Kids Seasons 1-5

Leaving 8/15/25

Ballers Seasons 1-5

Leaving 8/16/25

Baby Mama

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Leaving 8/17/25

Thanksgiving

Leaving 8/19/25

Gangs of London Seasons 1-2

Into the Badlands Seasons 1-3

Kevin Can F**k Himself Seasons 1-2

Preacher Seasons 1-4

Un-Real Seasons 1-4

The Walking Dead The Ones Who Live: Season 1

Leaving 8/21/25

Kung Fu Panda 4

Leaving 8/22/25

The Boss Baby

Leaving 8/25/25

Melancholia

Leaving 8/31/25

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

