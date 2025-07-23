40 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix in August 2025

As a new round of TV shows and movies prepare to make their way to Netflix in August 2025, the streamer is also getting ready to clear out some old titles from its library.
The streaming service just released its list of titles leaving its catalog next month. Fans of The Breakfast Club, Psycho, and Ugly Betty, as well as AMC shows like The Walking Dead The Ones Who Live and Kevin Can F**k Himself, and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!
While you’re mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in August 2025. Some exciting additions include the first episodes of Wednesday Season 2, Clueless, and Jurassic Park.
Leaving 8/1/25
Conan the Destroyer
The Birds
The Breakfast Club
Dawn of the Dead
Dunkirk
Everest
Field of Dreams
For Love of the Game
Hitchcock
Holey Moley Seasons 1-4
The LEGO Movie
Lucy
Matilda
Mid90s
Psycho
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Sniper
Sniper: Ghost Shooter
Spanglish
The Town
The Wedding Planner
Ugly Betty Seasons 1-4
Uncle Buck
Leaving 8/5/25
My Wife and Kids Seasons 1-5
Leaving 8/15/25
Ballers Seasons 1-5
Leaving 8/16/25
Baby Mama
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Leaving 8/17/25
Thanksgiving
Leaving 8/19/25
Gangs of London Seasons 1-2
Into the Badlands Seasons 1-3
Kevin Can F**k Himself Seasons 1-2
Preacher Seasons 1-4
Un-Real Seasons 1-4
The Walking Dead The Ones Who Live: Season 1
Leaving 8/21/25
Kung Fu Panda 4
Leaving 8/22/25
The Boss Baby
Leaving 8/25/25
Melancholia
Leaving 8/31/25
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
