More Than 40 Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in August 2025

Netflix subscribers will have a long list of new original titles to stream in August 2025!

The streamer just revealed its complete list of new TV series and movies arriving next month. In addition to hit TV shows and movies like Clueless and American Pie, August will also make more than 40 new and returning Netflix originals available for streaming.

August’s new additions is headlined by one of the most anticipated returns of the year. On Wednesday, Aug. 6, Jenna Ortega steps back into the shoes of Wednesday Addams for Netflix’s Addam’s Family spinoff Wednesday, which returns with the first episodes of Season 2. The series will stream next month alongside other exciting additions like Perfect Match Season 3 and Love Is Blind UK Season 2, a new comedy special from Jim Jefferies, and new documentaries including Stolen: Heist of the Century and The Truth About Jussie Smollett.

While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in August 2025.

Avail. 8/1/25

My Oxford Year — NETFLIX FILM

When Anna, an ambitious young American woman, sets out for Oxford University to fulfill a childhood dream, she has her life completely on track until she meets a charming and clever local who profoundly alters both of their lives.

Perfect Match: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Singles from the Netflix Reality Universe and beyond scheme and strategize their way to a lasting love connection in this spicy dating competition.

Avail. 8/2/25

Beyond the Bar (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

A young, rookie lawyer with a strong sense of justice joins a top law firm — navigating the complex legal world under a cold, demanding mentor.

Avail. 8/5/25

SEC Football: Any Given Saturday — NETFLIX SERIES

Follow college football’s most elite players and coaches in this unfiltered documentary series that goes behind the scenes of the 2024 SEC season.

Avail. 8/6/25

Wednesday: Season 2 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await.

Avail. 8/8/25

Stolen: Heist of the Century (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Antwerp, 2003. A gang of thieves rob the impenetrable Diamond Center. Who was behind one of the world’s biggest heists — and how did they pull it off?

Avail. 8/12/25

Final Draft (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Twenty-five athletes, most retired, compete to win 30M yen to launch their second career. Can they overcome tough physical and psychological challenges?

Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Comedian Jim Jefferies unleashes his thoughts on tiny mustaches, straight-guy struggles and why acting doesn’t count as a real job.

Avail. 8/13/25

Love Is Blind: UK: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

A new batch of singles in the UK search for love sight unseen. Who will make it from the pods, to living together, to all the way up the aisle?

Fixed — NETFLIX FILM

After learning he’s getting neutered, a dog has 24 hours to squeeze in one last balls-to-the-wall adventure with the boys in this raunchy adult comedy.

Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

A resilient Indian spy must defeat his counterpart across the border in a battle of wits and tradecraft to sabotage their nuclear program.

Songs From the Hole — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Songs from the Hole is an innovative documentary/visual album composed by JJ’88, a musician incarcerated at 15 and serving a life sentence.Told through first-person narration and lyrical journal entries, the film explores his identity and untangles the complex emotions stemming from his crime and the loss of his brother.

Young Millionaires (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Four teen friends in Marseille win the jackpot and see their peaceful lives spiral into chaos — who knew that being young and rich could be a nightmare?

Avail. 8/14/25

In the Mud (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Five women in a ruthless prison forge a unique bond after a near-death experience… until corruption and turf wars threaten to destroy them.

Miss Governor: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

As she tries to shine in politics, Mississippi’s first Black lieutenant governor must manage her zany family and overcome a boss who’s stuck in the past.

Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

The Medicine Seller returns as the Edo harem faces a new crisis, with family feuds, inner turmoil and fiery envy igniting the birth of a raging spirit.

Avail. 8/15/25

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies (KR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary series reveals the harrowing tales of those who survived Korea’s gloomiest chapters, shedding a light on long-hidden truths.

Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser is a three-part documentary series that takes an inside look at the making of the hit reality TV competition, exploring the good, the bad, and the complicated. Featuring interviews with former contestants, trainers, producers, and health professionals, the documentary examines the show’s approach to transformation, the support systems in place, and the unique challenges of filming reality television. The series explores how the experience shaped the lives of those involved with the show long after the cameras stopped rolling and invites viewers to reflect on the balance between entertainment and well-being, and what it truly means to pursue lasting change.

Night Always Comes — NETFLIX FILM

Facing eviction in a city her family can no longer afford, a woman plunges into a desperate and increasingly dangerous all-night search to raise $25,000.

Avail. 8/18/25

CoComelon Lane: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The CoComelon Lane kids are back, exploring their world and embracing their imaginations on fun field trips to the airport, an apple orchard and more!

Avail. 8/19/25

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Through never-before-seen footage and interviews, this series tells the definitive story of the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones’ impact on NFL history.

Avail. 8/20/25

Rivers of Fate (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

When a teen is kidnapped by a sex trafficking ring, a river pirate and a fierce mother embark on separate quests to find her — until their paths cross.

Avail. 8/21/25

Death Inc.: Season 3 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

When the founder of Torregrosa Funeral Home dies, his scheming right-hand man is poised to take over the business. But the owner’s widow has other plans.

Fall for Me (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Lilli is suspicious of her sister’s new fiance, but when an attractive stranger enters her life, she’s suddenly distracted by the thralls of desire.

Gold Rush Gang (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

At the tail end of World War II, a bandit leader and his crew go up against his sworn enemy and the Japanese army to rob a train full of gold.

Hostage (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

When the British prime minister’s husband is kidnapped and the French president starts receiving threats, both leaders must face an impossible choice.

One Hit Wonder (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

These two singers never had much luck with their careers. Now, they’re risking everything for a chance at stardom — and love.

Avail. 8/22/25

Abandoned Man (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

After serving time in prison for his brother’s crime, a man warily reunites with family, finding hope and healing in a life-changing bond with his niece.

Long Story Short — NETFLIX SERIES

From the creator of “BoJack Horseman” comes this animated comedy about a family over time, following siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again.

The Truth About Jussie Smollett (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From RAW, the producers of Don’t F**k with Cats and Tinder Swindler, comes The Truth About Jussie Smollett?, a shocking true story of an allegedly fake story that some now say might just be a true story. Featuring interviews with police, lawyers, journalists, investigators who claim to have uncovered new evidence about the case, and with Jussie himself, this compelling documentary invites the audience to decide for themselves who is telling The Truth About Jussie Smollett?

Avail. 8/27/25

Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

When a member of their fantasy football league vanishes on his wedding day, a motley group of friends recount the lead-up to his chaotic bachelor party.

Avail. 8/28/25

Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives — NETFLIX FAMILY

Brooklyn and Malibu’s summer plans take a turn for the spooky when the podcast hosts stumble upon a series of beachside mysteries.

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Hoping for a fresh start in Silver Falls, Jackie discovers second chances aren’t guaranteed when unresolved feelings and small-town tensions resurface.

The Thursday Murder Club — NETFLIX FILM

Based on Richard Osman’s international bestselling novel of the same name, THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB follows four irrepressible retirees – Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) – who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun. When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film is the latest to be produced through the Netflix and Amblin Entertainment partnership.

Avail. 8/29/25

Two Graves (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

When the disappearance of two teen girls shocks a quiet coastal town, a bereft grandmother risks everything to uncover the truth and seek revenge.

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Vulgar, taunting texts blow up the phones of a Michigan teen and her boyfriend. Who’s sending them — and why? This twisty documentary investigates the shocking answer.